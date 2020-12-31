“We’ll just stay at the ready and await word from the league on whether we can get in the building later for practice like we did” Wednesday, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said in a video news conference. “So we have a plan if that’s the case and we have a plan if that’s not the case.”

The Browns practiced Wednesday afternoon after being cleared by the league to do so. They reopened their facility after it was temporarily closed Wednesday morning.

“I’m just really dealing with it day to day, hour by hour, in terms of what we have going on,” Stefanski said Thursday. “We’re in constant communication with the league, with our medical staff, and finding out what we can do. Coaches, we’ve been burning the cellphones up — a lot of phone calls, a lot of Zoom calls. We’re getting our work done and then we’re just going to lean heavily on the medical professionals and follow their guidelines.”

The Browns have had six positive test results, by five players and a staff member, since late last week.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday there was no evidence at that point of transmission of the virus within the team’s facility. Sills said it would not be surprising if multiple members of the organization had contracted the virus separately away from the team facility given the rising caseload where the team is located.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Cleveland and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. The NFL said Wednesday that game remains on as scheduled. Stefanski said Thursday there still had been no discussion about the game being postponed.

The Browns lost to the New York Jets last Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., after placing four wide receivers and two linebackers on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. Linebacker B.J. Goodson reportedly tested positive. The other five players who were ineligible to play against the Jets were placed into quarantine, as mandated by NFL protocols, after being classified as high-risk close contacts.

According to Stefanski, the Browns planned to active linebacker Jacob Phillips and wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge from their covid-19 reserve list Thursday.