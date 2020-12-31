Washington (6-9) is in control of its own destiny. The Football Team can clinch the division and its automatic playoff berth if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season finale, allowing them to host a playoff game for the first time since 2016. Should Washington lose, the winner of the game between the Giants (5-10) and the Cowboys (6-9) will inherit the NFC East crown. The only thing the Eagles can do is play spoiler.

Fans of their respective teams have an obvious rooting interest but the NFC playoff teams vying for a Super Bowl should be hoping New York seals the deal on Sunday, since the Giants are the weakest of the trio. According to Football Outsiders, New York is the third-worst team in the conference behind two non-playoff teams, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. FiveThirtyEight’s rating system only lists the Lions behind the Giants in the conference. Pro Football Focus has New York rated as the fourth-worst team in the conference. Our own formula, which uses a team’s actual win rate and expected win rate based on their points scored and allowed, lists the Giants as the worst squad in the NFC. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are worse in the NFL as a whole.

New York’s defense is good albeit with a few soft spots. The Giants allow 2.1 points per drive and force opponents to go three-and-out 29 percent of the time. Both those rates are in line with the league average. However, it starts to fall apart from there.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams leads the team in quarterback pressures (54, with 10 sacks) but that is double Dexter Lawrence’s production, the next highest total on the team. In addition, injuries to Lorenzo Carter, Kyler Fackrell and Oshane Ximines forced David Mayo, a backup inside linebacker and fixture on special teams, late-round rookies Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, undrafted rookie Niko Lalos plus Jabaal Sheard, signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad in October, to fill the void. Those five replacement players have 33 pressures between them over 336 pass-rush snaps in 2020. Just three of those pressures are sacks. Injuries also forced cornerback Isaac Yiadom into the lineup despite him allowing a 128.7 passer rating against when targeted in coverage this season. His six touchdowns allowed are one fewer than the league leaders, though “leaders” is a negative term in this instance. He also has yet to intercept a pass this season.

The aforementioned injuries have reduced the defense’s effectiveness. Over the past two weeks the Giants have allowed almost three points per drive, a point per drive more than they did over the first 14 weeks of the season. To put that in perspective, New York went from the 12th best defense to the 25th best defense over the last two games.

The most enticing part of all this for NFC contenders? The defense has been the strength of this roster and Big Blue’s offense is limping toward the finish line.

The Giants score a measly 1.6 points per drive and convert just 45 percent of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns, second in futility for both categories only to their in-stadium rivals, the New York Jets. They have failed to score 20 points in any of their past five games and have been held to under 20 points in nine games this season. The league, as a whole, is averaging 24.7 points per game this season, an all-time high. Losing running back Saquon Barkley in Week 2 didn’t help but also isn’t the sole reason for the Giants’ poor offensive performance — they failed to score more than 16 points in each of the two games he played this year.

Most of the Giants’ problems start in the trenches. According to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, who subjectively rate every play and down in the NFL, the Giants have the worst pass-blocking unit in the NFL this season. New York’s offensive front has allowed 190 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) heading into Week 17, tied for the second-most this season, with 48 sacks allowed. Only Philadelphia’s quarterbacks have been sacked more often in 2020.

Perhaps this would have been different if offensive tackle Nate Solder, signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Giants in 2018, hadn’t opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. His replacement, rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas (league-high 56 total pressures allowed, including nine sacks) and right tackle Cameron Fleming (35 pressures) are two of the lowest rated offensive lineman per Pro Football Focus. It also isn’t helping that coach Joe Judge likes to play Shane Lemieux, the lowest-rated guard in the league this year, ahead of Will Hernandez on obvious passing downs when trailing.

New York’s run blocking is better but still below average. The team’s running backs get stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage 21 percent of the time (league average is 19 percent). The highest-rated run-blocking lineman on the squad per Pro Football Focus is Fleming (80th out of 145 qualified players) and the others, right guard Kevin Zeitler, Thomas and center Nick Gates are ranked 96th, 100th and 106th, respectively. Hernandez and Lemieux haven’t played half of the team’s rushing snaps, but they would rank 142nd and 209th, respectively, out of 217 players playing at least one-quarter of their team’s run-blocking snaps.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is nursing a hamstring injury, yet even when he is healthy he is a below-average quarterback. He’s completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, producing a 78.9 passer rating. The league average passer rating is 93.7 in 2020.

Passing stats in 2020 Passing stats in 2020 Daniel Jones NFL average Completion rate Completion rate 62 percent (32nd out of 36 qualified passers) 66 percent Yards per pass attempt Yards per pass attempt 6.4 (30th) 7.3 TD-to-INT ratio TD-to-INT ratio 1.0 (30th) 2.4 Passer rating Passer rating 78.9 (32nd) 95.1

Overall, the Giants are almost four points per game worse than historical performances suggests they should be, after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play on both sides of the ball. That’s in stark contrast to either Dallas (one point per game worse than expected) and Washington (one point per game better than expected). It also means an increased win expectancy for either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams, the two teams most likely to play the winner of the NFC East in this year’s playoffs. The Buccaneers and Rams are each almost nine points per game better than expected this season.