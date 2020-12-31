Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins’ backup to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. But he has made two appearances in games in relief of Tagovailoa and made one fill-in start while Tagovailoa was hurt since Coach Brian Flores made the switch from Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa as the starter. Fitzpatrick came on to engineer the Dolphins’ dramatic victory at Las Vegas in their most recent game. Flores said he would stick with Tagovailoa as the starter entering Sunday’s regular season finale.
The Dolphins have a record of 10-5 and currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff field. They have the first of the conference’s three wild-card spots under the new expanded playoff format. The Dolphins would clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Bills, who already have clinched the AFC East title.
The Dolphins did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Fitzpatrick’s positive test result, which was first reported by the NFL Network.
Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa and led the Dolphins to a trio of late scoring drives in their 26-25 triumph over the Raiders last Saturday night. After the Raiders took the lead with a field goal with 19 seconds remaining, Fitzpatrick completed a 34-yard pass to wide receiver Mack Hollins while having his face mask grabbed and twisted by a Raiders defender. That completion and a roughing-the-passer penalty set up a game-winning field goal for the Dolphins with one second left.