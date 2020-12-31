Tretter wrote that teams bringing in their players to practice between April and June is “simply unnecessary.”

NFL teams conducted their offseason programs for players entirely remotely in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“We are the only major sports league with an offseason program,” Tretter wrote. “The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to gel. Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren’t substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league.”

The NFL also eliminated the preseason this year, at the NFLPA’s behest. The two sides agreed to a modified approach to training camp that provided players with more time to ramp up, after the lack of offseason activity, before full-scale practices began.

“I believe the changes implemented this season have demonstrated that we can put an entertaining product out on the field while further reducing wear and tear on our players’ bodies,” Tretter wrote. “Sloppy play would usually be evident with low-scoring games, a high number of penalties and more missed tackles — all things that have historically been attributed to insufficient practice time to hone our fundamentals. But we have seen the exact opposite this year, with points per game at an all-time high, a decreased number of penalties and even fewer missed tackles compared to last year.”

The call by Tretter and the NFLPA for such major changes to the offseason comes with the NFL and team owners expected to put a 17-game regular season into effect in 2021, with a corresponding reduction of the preseason to two or three games per team. The league and owners can implement a 17-game season beginning between 2021 and 2023, under the terms of their collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union ratified in March.

The owners approved a schedule formula for a 17-game season during a remote meeting in December. They did not officially ratify putting the longer regular season into effect in 2021 and did not specify how long the preseason would be.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a conference call with reporters following that recent owners’ meeting that the league would consider changes based on 2020 occurrences.

“I think our experience with the offseason training and doing that virtually — I think our clubs got really comfortable with a lot of that,” Goodell said then. “And I think you’ll see more of that, that I think will be productive. As I say, our clubs got used to that technology.”

Goodell said the league would examine potential modifications through its internal deliberations as well as in consultation with the NFLPA.

“We spent a lot of time in our collective bargaining agreement talking about: How do we do the offseason in a way that promotes the health and safety of our players?” Goodell said. “And also getting into the ramp-up to the season, including [the] training camp period — we call it the acclamation period. … We had an extended acclamation period because of the lack of time on the field during the offseason. I think we have data, research that we want to evaluate with the NFLPA.