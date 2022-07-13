2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St

The school announced his departure Wednesday, but did not provide details. But court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, where Oklahoma State is located, show that a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week.

STILLWATER, Okla. — A.J. Ferrari, an NCAA champion with Oklahoma State who suffered season-ending head and leg injuries in a vehicle collision this past season, is no longer with the program.

In January, Ferrari and Oklahoma State runner Isai Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone, according to the state patrol, and his 2019 Dodge Durango collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch.