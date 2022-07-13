2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St

STILLWATER, Okla. — A.J. Ferrari, an NCAA champion with Oklahoma State who suffered season-ending head and leg injuries in a vehicle collision this past season, is no longer with the program.
Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class.
In January, Ferrari and Oklahoma State runner Isai Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone, according to the state patrol, and his 2019 Dodge Durango collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch.
Ferrari has signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment as part of its “Next In Line” program.
He won the 2018 Junior Folkstyle National Championship and earned a bronze medal representing the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.