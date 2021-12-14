There are two things that actually struck me about that day. One is that her mental health issues were treated very much like a physical injury. So much so in that they they took her back into the back where they examined her with a doctor and took her into the injury room. ... There’s a photo that I took that’s my favorite photo from that day where the rings are above her and she has her hand over her mouth and you could just tell on her face that she was like, “Oh no.” This was a really hard moment for her. But the way that she then supported her team and came back and cheered everyone on, she huddled everyone together and told them okay, I’m out. You guys have to take it from here. And the way that she became a cheerleader and a coach after that, so much so that she was walking around carrying the chalk then, for everybody, and you know, offering them chalk and carrying their stuff. And you know, she just became this — instead of the superstar athlete that she was, she became this assistant coach.