There will be a new qualifying process for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council on Friday.
The Women’s World Cup will be played in February-March 2022.
The qualifying event for the remaining three places will be held in next year.
“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the Women’s T20 World Cup (in March) and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.
“Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained.”
___
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.