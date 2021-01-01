No. 1 Alabama (11-0) will play No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1) in the first College Football Playoff semifinal Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
8:40 p.m.
Nick Saban, the ultimate control freak, learned how to handle disruption this season

By Chuck Culpepper

DALLAS — When the freaky, creepy college football trail of 2020 reached mid-October and Tuscaloosa, Ala., it proved too damned easy to get to Bryant-Denny Stadium, the traffic pared by four-fifths. They waved you into the sullen parking garage on — sigh — your word alone. A pregame yard crammed with beautiful people and beautiful beverages looked eerie rather than energizing. Tailgaters tailgated in wee family clumps only, like the lonely couple at garage’s edge. Then-No. 2 Alabama beat then-No. 3 Georgia, 41-24, and then nearing midnight, on the Zoom, from the catacombs to the press box, Nick Saban spoke of fear.

Coaches don’t usually, especially the batch who tested positive for coronavirus this season, but on went Saban at age almost 69, three days after testing positive, maybe 16 hours after three negative tests had wiped out that positive: “I gained a lot of respect thinking that I had this, even though we’ve done everything we can to set a good example relative to social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands … I think everybody should have the proper respect [for the virus], ’cause I’m gonna tell you, when they tell you you’ve tested positive, that’s not a good feeling.”

He tacked on a hand to the heart for emphasis.

And through that and his eventual positive test for real in November, which left him homebound for the Iron Bowl, a new phase of his long tenure in public did seem to turn up. From his masks to his words to his words about masks, he steered the statesmanlike path to another College Football Playoff berth while the disruptions made some peers go full banshee.

8:30 p.m.
A referendum on college football

By Chuck Culpepper

If those who love Notre Dame football need a breather from the groaning theme of Notre Dame flunking big games against the top tier in the 21st century — a theme given CPR lately with that mauling by Clemson — well, here comes a Notre Dame game that could serve as a referendum on something fresher.

It might exemplify the trouble hovering over college football itself.

How invigorating.

If the Fighting Irish are not competitive in their Texan Rose Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 1 Alabama on Friday, that could serve as another microcosm of the hardened tiers of a sport even top-heavier than normal. Brian Kelly’s very good Notre Dame would sit on a second tier, above most but decisively below the few, their great 20th century still howling at them in a sport of deathless pasts.

8:21 p.m.
Alabama vs. Notre Dame: What to watch for in the CFP semifinal game

By Des Bieler

In theory, Notre Dame is playing with house money, given that no one expects it to win. In fact, with top-seeded Alabama favored by nearly 20 points in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish is one of the biggest on-paper underdogs in any bowl game in recent memory.

However, there is pressure on Notre Dame and Coach Brian Kelly to prove that they can at least remain competitive in a big game against an elite opponent. The Irish has generally been very successful since Kelly arrived in 2010, but it has tended to end its better seasons with lopsided, high-profile losses, including: by 28 to Alabama in the 2012 BCS title game; by 16 to Ohio State in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl; and by 27 to Clemson in a 2018 CFP semifinal.

Notre Dame hoped to have gotten the monkey off its back with an upset of then-No. 1 Clemson in November, but the Tigers were playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the time. With the presumed No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft back in its lineup, Clemson used its rematch in the ACC title game last month to trounce Notre Dame by 24 points.

Now the Irish get an Alabama squad that can drop a blowout on any team not at the top of its game. The Crimson Tide rank first among Power Five teams with an average of 49.7 points per game, and while Coach Nick Saban’s defense is not as imposing as usual, its 19.5 points allowed are 16th-best at the FBS level.

Notre Dame is 13th in scoring defense (18.6), and 21st in scoring offense (35.2), and it will need to be highly efficient Friday on both sides of the ball. The good news is that’s the team’s style to begin with. The Irish tend to use short, high-percentage passes and a strong running attack behind a very good offensive line to avoid turnovers, mount long drives and chew up the clock.

The more the Irish can keep Alabama’s offense on the sideline the better, but even in limited doses the Crimson Tide is frighteningly capable of hitting on big plays, particularly with the connection between quarterback Mac Jones and top-tier wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Alabama can also do damage on the ground, with its typically deep crop of talented running backs, this time led by 6-2, 230-pound senior Najee Harris.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has his work cut out for him to get his offense in the end zone early and often, if he wants the Irish to alter its bowl-season narrative in stunning fashion.