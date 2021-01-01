In theory, Notre Dame is playing with house money, given that no one expects it to win. In fact, with top-seeded Alabama favored by nearly 20 points in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish is one of the biggest on-paper underdogs in any bowl game in recent memory.

However, there is pressure on Notre Dame and Coach Brian Kelly to prove that they can at least remain competitive in a big game against an elite opponent. The Irish has generally been very successful since Kelly arrived in 2010, but it has tended to end its better seasons with lopsided, high-profile losses, including: by 28 to Alabama in the 2012 BCS title game; by 16 to Ohio State in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl; and by 27 to Clemson in a 2018 CFP semifinal.

Notre Dame hoped to have gotten the monkey off its back with an upset of then-No. 1 Clemson in November, but the Tigers were playing without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the time. With the presumed No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft back in its lineup, Clemson used its rematch in the ACC title game last month to trounce Notre Dame by 24 points.

Now the Irish get an Alabama squad that can drop a blowout on any team not at the top of its game. The Crimson Tide rank first among Power Five teams with an average of 49.7 points per game, and while Coach Nick Saban’s defense is not as imposing as usual, its 19.5 points allowed are 16th-best at the FBS level.

Notre Dame is 13th in scoring defense (18.6), and 21st in scoring offense (35.2), and it will need to be highly efficient Friday on both sides of the ball. The good news is that’s the team’s style to begin with. The Irish tend to use short, high-percentage passes and a strong running attack behind a very good offensive line to avoid turnovers, mount long drives and chew up the clock.

The more the Irish can keep Alabama’s offense on the sideline the better, but even in limited doses the Crimson Tide is frighteningly capable of hitting on big plays, particularly with the connection between quarterback Mac Jones and top-tier wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Alabama can also do damage on the ground, with its typically deep crop of talented running backs, this time led by 6-2, 230-pound senior Najee Harris.