The Saints announced they had placed Kamara on their covid-19 reserve list. That list is for players who test positive and those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed to the virus. The team declined to confirm through a spokesman whether Kamara’s placement on the list was for a positive test result.

Kamara is one of the NFL’s most productive and electrifying players. He tied the NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in the Saints’ most recent game, a 52-33 triumph at home over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. Kamara is tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also is one of the NFL’s most effective receivers coming out of the backfield. He ranks 16th in the league with 83 catches.

The Saints have clinched the NFC South title and are the conference’s No. 2 playoff seed. They still have a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which would give them the conference’s lone opening-round postseason bye. The Saints need to beat the Panthers while the Green Bay Packers lose and the Seattle Seahawks win Sunday for New Orleans to emerge with the top seed.

Kamara will be eligible to be activated after 10 days of isolation if he is asymptomatic at that point and receives medical clearance. The isolation begins, under the treatment protocols, when a player’s test sample is collected. So if Kamara’s test sample was collected Thursday and his positive result was returned Friday, his isolation period began Thursday. In that case, he potentially would be eligible to play in a Jan. 10 playoff game, if he does not develop symptoms, but not in a Jan. 9 game.

The opening round of the NFL playoffs is scheduled for Jan. 9-10. It is not known on which day the Saints will play if they are not the No. 1 seed and must participate in the first round.

Kamara became the second prominent NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus in a two-day span. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, had no new positive test results returned Friday, the team announced. The Browns said they were cleared by the NFL to reopen their facility and conduct an afternoon practice Friday.