The Maryland men’s basketball team has three games scheduled in the next two weeks, beginning with a matchup with Indiana on the road Monday. The Terps then face No. 10 Iowa at home Thursday, followed by a game at No. 15 Illinois on Jan. 10.

Morsell suffered the injury late in the first half against Michigan when he was elbowed in the face by Wolverines guard Franz Wagner. Michigan Coach Juwan Howard and Wagner stopped to speak to Morsell on their way to the locker room at halftime.

Morsell watched the second half from the bench wearing sweats. The senior “wanted to play, but he wasn’t allowed to by the doctors,” Coach Mark Turgeon said after the 84-73 loss. Morsell went to the shock trauma center in Baltimore for further evaluation Thursday evening, and Morsell’s parents met him there.

Morsell, a Baltimore native, has started 90 games in his college career, including nine of the Terps’ 10 games so far this season. He’s perhaps the team’s best defender and often guards the opponent’s best shooter. Morsell has taken strides offensively through his career, but a shoulder injury before this season has affected his production. Through 10 games, Morsell averaged 7.7 points while shooting 41.9 percent from the field.

In Morsell’s absence, sophomore forward Donta Scott played 39 minutes against Michigan. Scott led the team with 19 points, but the Terps struggled without Morsell. Maryland collapsed down the stretch against the No. 16 Wolverines, who outscored the Terps 29-7 during a 10-minute period in the second half. Maryland led by as many as four points just after the break, but Michigan took control of the game en route to a dominant win.