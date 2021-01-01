Haskins snapped the selfie, which drew the ire of his coach, in the final minute of his first career victory. Thinking the game was over, he missed the final kneeldown, which backup quarterback Case Keenum executed in his place. Washington interim coach Bill Callahan wasn’t amused, but the incident seemed like a potential learning experience, and one that everyone might well look back on and laugh at after Haskins established himself as the franchise’s answer at quarterback. In hindsight, it was more of a warning sign.

“It was a red flag for the city and for the football team,” 25-year-old Jaime López-Verduzco, who was attending his first NFL game and requested the selfie with Haskins seen ‘round the NFL, said in a phone interview Thursday. “Ideally, that moment and the reaction would have been an epiphany for him, like, ‘You know what, I need to give 120 percent to this team.’”

When Haskins was released one day after being benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, López-Verduzco’s photo with the Washington quarterback resurfaced on social media. At least one person joked that his simple request prompted Haskins’s demise.

A few hours after the incident last November, López-Verduzco defended Haskins, praising him for sharing “such a special moment with the people who support him.” López-Verduzco, who is from Texas and works in D.C., says he is more a fan of individual players than teams and will continue to follow Haskins, who became a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers this week, wherever he ends up next.