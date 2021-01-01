

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett flies over New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack. Both teams will end the season with a losing record. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

It’s clear that the NFC East is particularly bad this year. But how bad is it? History books-bad, it turns out.

The 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1) are the only teams to make the playoffs with a losing record since 1982, when a players’ strike shortened the season and the playoff was extended from 10 to 16 teams. That year, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions advanced with 4-5 records. But apart from that season, with a big asterisk attached, no other losing teams have played in the postseason since the NFL introduced playoff games.

The Washington Football Team (6-9), the Dallas Cowboys (6-9), and the New York Giants (5-10) are the three contenders to win the NFC East on Sunday. No matter what happens in those games, the winner of the division will, at best, tie the 2010 Seahawks for the the worst record ever move beyond the regular season.

The 2010 Seahawks, in Pete Carroll’s first season as the franchise’s coach, won their first playoff game against the Saints, but the Chicago Bears eliminated Seattle the next week. Four years later, the 2014 Carolina Panthers followed a similar script, defeating the Cardinals before falling to the Seahawks.

Washington (with a win over Philadelphia) and Dallas (with a win over the Giants) can finish 7-9. But if the Giants beat the Cowboys, and Washington loses, New York would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with just six victories in a 16-game season.

If Dallas and Washington tie at 7-9, Washington goes to the playoffs by virtue of having beaten the Cowboys twice this season.

Few people could have foreseen the Washington Football Team fighting for a playoff spot this late in the season. But poor performances by the Cowboys and Eagles have given the team an unexpected opening.