Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett flies over New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack. Both teams will end the season with a losing record. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By Artur Galocha

It’s clear that the NFC East is particularly bad this year. But how bad is it? History books-bad, it turns out.

The 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1) are the only teams to make the playoffs with a losing record since 1982, when a players’ strike shortened the season and the playoff was extended from 10 to 16 teams. That year, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions advanced with 4-5 records. But apart from that season, with a big asterisk attached, no other losing teams have played in the postseason since the NFL introduced playoff games.

Regular season balances

Wins and losses balance in the current playoff format (number of wins minus number of losses)

Won-

Lost

2002

2005

2010

2014

2015

‘20

Patriots (16-0)

+15

+10

Best of the regular season

+5

0

WFT,

Dal.

or NYG

Playoff team

with worst

record

-2

Car.

(7-8-1)

-4

Sea.

(7-9)

-5

Best record

they could get

-10

Worst of the

regular season

-15

Browns (0-16)

The Washington Football Team (6-9), the Dallas Cowboys (6-9), and the New York Giants (5-10) are the three contenders to win the NFC East on Sunday. No matter what happens in those games, the winner of the division will, at best, tie the 2010 Seahawks for the the worst record ever move beyond the regular season.

[NFL standings]

The 2010 Seahawks, in Pete Carroll’s first season as the franchise’s coach, won their first playoff game against the Saints, but the Chicago Bears eliminated Seattle the next week. Four years later, the 2014 Carolina Panthers followed a similar script, defeating the Cardinals before falling to the Seahawks.

[Pete Carroll knows 7-9 can be the start of something big]

Playoff Picture

With this weekend's games still to be played, these are the teams already qualified for the playoffs and the possibilities in NFC East.

Won-Lost balance

+15

+13

Washington, Cowboys or Giants

+12

+9

+9

+9

+9

+7

+7

+5

+6

+3

0

Sea

N0

TB

GB

Buf

Pit

KC

-3

-2 or -4

W

S

E

N

E

N

W

NFC

AFC

Washington (with a win over Philadelphia) and Dallas (with a win over the Giants) can finish 7-9. But if the Giants beat the Cowboys, and Washington loses, New York would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with just six victories in a 16-game season.

Football Team - Eagles

Sunday

8:20 p.m.

Wins

Loses

Washington

qualifies

(7-9)

Cowboys - Giants

Sunday

1:00 p.m.

Wins

Wins

Dallas

qualifies

(7-9)

N.Y. Giants

qualify

(6-10)

If Dallas and Washington tie at 7-9, Washington goes to the playoffs by virtue of having beaten the Cowboys twice this season.

[NFC East playoff scenarios, explained]

Few people could have foreseen the Washington Football Team fighting for a playoff spot this late in the season. But poor performances by the Cowboys and Eagles have given the team an unexpected opening.

The road to the playoffs

Evolution of the wins-losses balance week by week.

Weeks

1

5

10

15

17

+15

KC

+13

Only Washington has had a positive balance in NFC East this season: in Week 1.

+10

+5

Washington won four games in a row but lost in Weeks 15 and 16.

0

WFT

Dal

-3

-5

NYG

-5

The Giants lost their first five games. Washington, despite winning in Week 1, lost its next five games.

-10

-15

