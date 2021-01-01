It’s clear that the NFC East is particularly bad this year. But how bad is it? History books-bad, it turns out.
The 2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) and the 2014 Carolina Panthers (7-8-1) are the only teams to make the playoffs with a losing record since 1982, when a players’ strike shortened the season and the playoff was extended from 10 to 16 teams. That year, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions advanced with 4-5 records. But apart from that season, with a big asterisk attached, no other losing teams have played in the postseason since the NFL introduced playoff games.
Regular season balances
Wins and losses balance in the current playoff format (number of wins minus number of losses)
Won-
Lost
2002
2005
2010
2014
2015
‘20
Patriots (16-0)
+15
+10
Best of the regular season
+5
0
WFT,
Dal.
or NYG
Playoff team
with worst
record
-2
Car.
(7-8-1)
-4
Sea.
(7-9)
-5
Best record
they could get
-10
Worst of the
regular season
-15
Browns (0-16)
The Washington Football Team (6-9), the Dallas Cowboys (6-9), and the New York Giants (5-10) are the three contenders to win the NFC East on Sunday. No matter what happens in those games, the winner of the division will, at best, tie the 2010 Seahawks for the the worst record ever move beyond the regular season.
The 2010 Seahawks, in Pete Carroll’s first season as the franchise’s coach, won their first playoff game against the Saints, but the Chicago Bears eliminated Seattle the next week. Four years later, the 2014 Carolina Panthers followed a similar script, defeating the Cardinals before falling to the Seahawks.
[Pete Carroll knows 7-9 can be the start of something big]
Playoff Picture
With this weekend's games still to be played, these are the teams already qualified for the playoffs and the possibilities in NFC East.
Won-Lost balance
+15
+13
Washington, Cowboys or Giants
+12
+9
+9
+9
+9
+7
+7
+5
+6
+3
0
Sea
N0
TB
GB
Buf
Pit
KC
-3
-2 or -4
W
S
E
N
E
N
W
NFC
AFC
Washington (with a win over Philadelphia) and Dallas (with a win over the Giants) can finish 7-9. But if the Giants beat the Cowboys, and Washington loses, New York would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with just six victories in a 16-game season.
Football Team - Eagles
Sunday
8:20 p.m.
Wins
Loses
Washington
qualifies
(7-9)
Cowboys - Giants
Sunday
1:00 p.m.
Wins
Wins
Dallas
qualifies
(7-9)
N.Y. Giants
qualify
(6-10)
If Dallas and Washington tie at 7-9, Washington goes to the playoffs by virtue of having beaten the Cowboys twice this season.
[NFC East playoff scenarios, explained]
Few people could have foreseen the Washington Football Team fighting for a playoff spot this late in the season. But poor performances by the Cowboys and Eagles have given the team an unexpected opening.
The road to the playoffs
Evolution of the wins-losses balance week by week.
Weeks
1
5
10
15
17
+15
KC
+13
Only Washington has had a positive balance in NFC East this season: in Week 1.
+10
+5
Washington won four games in a row but lost in Weeks 15 and 16.
0
WFT
Dal
-3
-5
NYG
-5
The Giants lost their first five games. Washington, despite winning in Week 1, lost its next five games.
-10
-15
