For the second consecutive season, Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the college football playoffs with a trip to the national championship game on the line. The ACC and Big Ten champions are scheduled to kick off in less than an hour at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes, 29-23, in the Fiesta Bowl last season.

The winner will face No. 1 Alabama for the championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Crimson Tide defeated No. 4 Notre Dame, 31-14, in the other semifinal Friday.

Second-ranked Clemson is on a quest for its third national championship in five years and has played in the title game in four of the past five seasons, including a 42-25 loss to LSU a year ago. The Tigers (10-1) enter tonight’s game as seven-point favorites. Their loss was a 47-40 defeat against the Fighting Irish in double overtime Nov. 7. Clemson got its revenge with a 34-10 win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game.

Ohio State (6-0) enters the postseason with a bit of controversy, having played just six games this season. The Big Ten began its season later than other conferences because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Buckeyes then had multiple games canceled because of outbreaks. Ohio State and rival Michigan didn’t play for the first time since 1917.

Clemson boasts the No. 3 scoring offense in the nation (44.9 points per game), spearheaded by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He was named the 2020 ACC player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist while holding the record for the most wins by a starting quarterback in school history.