As college football tries to emerge from the wreckage of 2020, this game could set a hopeful tone. Alabama looks like a dominant No. 1 seed — again — as the semifinals kick off Friday, but another round of Clemson and Ohio State is the dream matchup. And for NFL draftniks, Lawrence and Fields are essential prospects who may be selected with the first two picks in April and further cement their rivalry, no matter how friendly, as one of the sport’s most intriguing duels.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory that the game hurt us a lot last year,” Fields told reporters this week. “So that has kind of been our whole motivation this offseason. Just getting the chance to play those guys again is a great opportunity. Of course, we know Clemson is a great team, great coaching staff, great players. So we’re just excited to be on the same stage as them and getting another chance to play those guys.”

Lawrence and Fields are too mellow to engage in rivalry talk. They would rather focus on opposing defenses than each other. They would rather have fun with their peachy Georgia heritage and leave it at that.

“I’m not out here just competing against Justin,” Lawrence said. “We’re friends. We’ve got a good relationship, but that’s kind of how people like to pin it as — me against him.”

Beneath all the mutual admiration, they know they are in each other’s way. They know they must collide. And they know the dynamic of their relationship: Fields is the one chasing Lawrence. It has been that way since high school. Lawrence was a slightly more prestigious recruit. In college, Lawrence has played in two College Football Playoff title games and won a national championship. Fields is a semifinalist trying to get to that level. And when it comes to the NFL draft, Lawrence is hyped as a once-in-a-generation surefire No. 1 pick. Fields seems like a certain top five selection and potential franchise quarterback, too. But there can be only one top dog, and Fields keeps having to settle for No. 2.

The gap between the two isn’t as wide as some suggest. In their Fiesta Bowl matchup last December, it was clear that Fields also possessed transcendent ability. He threw for 320 yards against Clemson and ran hard on an injured knee. As a passer, he was more productive than Lawrence, who threw for 259 yards and struggled early.

But Lawrence played bigger in the most critical moments. He rushed for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown dash. He threw for two touchdowns and executed a jump pass to running back Travis Etienne to conclude a four-play, 94-yard, 78-second drive that completed the Tigers’ comeback from a 16-0 deficit.

On the other hand, Fields threw two interceptions; he had just one pick the entire season entering that night. The final one was the result of miscommunication with wide receiver Chris Olave. Lawrence was able to protect the football; Fields couldn’t. Lawrence produced touchdowns in key moments; Fields and Ohio State had to settle for field goals early.

Ohio State fans may remember the questionable calls the most, including the Shaun Wade targeting penalty and ejection after he clocked Lawrence and later the overturned scoop-and-score touchdown. But the Buckeyes’ inefficiency in the red zone was just as costly. Clemson was just a tad more composed and clutch a year ago. Fields has spent this season doing his part to master the little things.

“For this game, I’ve been preparing my butt off,” Fields said. “I haven’t prepared like this the whole season.”

As both quarterbacks prepare for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, they can reflect on a fascinating year. They were leaders who leveraged their influence to speak out against injustice and to ensure players had a voice as colleges grappled with whether to play because of the coronavirus pandemic. They played well despite shortened seasons. Lawrence played in nine games, missing two after testing positive for the coronavirus, and he threw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns. In six games, Fields has thrown for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns. Their offenses have been almost impossible to defend with them on the field.

But for all their greatness and hype, this is a year in which Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were the first- and second-team all-Americans because of their ridiculous productivity. (Lawrence made the third team.) In addition, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was a breakout star, and some draft analysts now place him ahead of Fields in their prospect rankings. Lawrence and Fields entered the season as the sport’s most relevant players, and they have gotten better. Yet they haven’t dominated attention in what has been an extraordinary year of quarterback play. And Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Associated Press player of the year, might win the Heisman Trophy, too.

If nothing else, it has allowed Lawrence and Fields to relax. They will always be victims of their own success, burdened with having to play up to an absurd standard. They’ve handled it well, though.

“At the end of the day, it’s just fun getting the opportunity to play a team like Ohio State,” Lawrence said. “So we’re excited for that opportunity, but it does make it cooler that the guy on the other sideline is from right down the road from me.”

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 kid from Cartersville, Ga., is right down the road from Fields, the 6-foot-3 kid from Kennesaw. It’s a neat story, but here comes the challenge. Considering the circumstances, these junior quarterbacks have been really good this season, worthy of their draft hype. But to achieve greatness, they must go through each other.

Will Lawrence maintain his No. 1 status? Or will Fields finally chase him down?