The No. 23 Virginia men’s basketball team’s game against No. 24 Virginia Tech, set for Saturday in Charlottesville, was postponed after a Cavaliers staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the ACC announced Friday. No makeup date was announced.

The Cavaliers recently returned to the court after a pause of team activities in early December cost them, among other games, a much-anticipated ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup with No. 17 Michigan State. After Virginia called off that game, it entered a 10-day quarantine. The Cavaliers postponed or canceled games against William & Mary, Villanova and Wake Forest, the last of which would have been their ACC opener. After their matchup with No. 4 Villanova was scuttled, the Cavaliers scheduled a neutral-site game against top-ranked Gonzaga.

Following an 18-day layoff, Virginia resumed its season Dec. 22 with a win over William & Mary. The Cavaliers lost to Gonzaga last Saturday, then defeated Notre Dame on Wednesday before Friday’s postponement further disrupted their season. Virginia’s next scheduled game is Wednesday’s home matchup with Wake Forest.

With the coronavirus still spreading across the country, numerous programs have dealt with similar scheduling issues. Postponements add a dose of chaos to a team’s season, but there is more flexibility when rescheduling league matchups because the conference can rearrange other games if needed.

After last season’s NCAA tournament was canceled, the NCAA announced in November that it plans to hold the 2021 tournament in one location rather than staging early-round games around the country. The NCAA is planning a similar setup for the women’s tournament.