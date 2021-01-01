Following an 18-day layoff, Virginia resumed its season Dec. 22 with a win over William & Mary. The Cavaliers lost to Gonzaga last Saturday, then defeated Notre Dame on Wednesday before Friday’s postponement further disrupted their season. Virginia’s next scheduled game is Wednesday’s home matchup with Wake Forest.
With the coronavirus still spreading across the country, numerous programs have dealt with similar scheduling issues. Postponements add a dose of chaos to a team’s season, but there is more flexibility when rescheduling league matchups because the conference can rearrange other games if needed.
After last season’s NCAA tournament was canceled, the NCAA announced in November that it plans to hold the 2021 tournament in one location rather than staging early-round games around the country. The NCAA is planning a similar setup for the women’s tournament.