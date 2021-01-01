The deciding factors will be how Smith feels Saturday morning and Sunday, following consecutive practices on a limited basis. Smith’s reps this week were planned from the start to test his leg while avoiding overworking it.

Coach Ron Rivera remained coy about how much Smith was able to do Friday, perhaps out of caution and a bit of gamesmanship in forcing the Eagles to prepare for two quarterbacks.

“He came out of yesterday feeling pretty good,” Rivera said Friday. “Again, he had a good day today, he took the reps that were assigned for him today in a limited fashion, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Smith has practiced in full once — the Friday before last week’s loss to the Carolina Panthers — since injuring his leg, and he came away from that workout experiencing soreness. That he has been on the field for consecutive workouts (albeit in a limited basis) and has been taking reps with the first-team offense is a notable sign of progress. But, like the past two weeks, his game status may not be announced until right before kickoff as he continues to test his mobility and Washington monitors his leg’s response to the increased workload.

“I’m not sure if it’ll be Saturday morning or when, but there are some things as far as feeling good out there on the field,” Smith said earlier in the week. “Moving, obviously, once the bullets are flying and being able to do what’s required of you as a quarterback, I think it’s an all-encompassing kind of thing. ... Once the bullets are flying against any team, especially with a team like [Philadelphia], you have to be able to handle every situation out there.”

If Smith is unable to go, Taylor Heinicke would get his first NFL start since 2018, when he filled in for an injured Cam Newton with Carolina. Heinicke was added to Washington’s practice squad in early December, largely because of his familiarity with offensive coordinator Scott Turner and Rivera, and was activated less than two weeks later. He began his career in Minnesota with Turner as his quarterbacks coach before reuniting with him in Carolina.

“So it wasn’t like I had to come in and learn a whole new offense,” Heinicke said. “I kind of picked up where I left off in Carolina. There’s a couple of new wrinkles here and there, but other than that, the biggest hurdle was getting timing with the guys, the speed of the game again, stuff like that.”

Heinicke, who was undrafted coming out of Old Dominion, came off the bench in place of Dwayne Haskins in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss and impressed with his operation of the offense. In two drives, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Rivera and Turner said they’re comfortable with Heinicke in control of the offense if he starts Sunday night.

“Just the athleticism,” Turner said. “You see him throw the ball on time, he has nice touch, the ball flight is nice, he’s a smart guy. ... We like how he played when the lights came on.”

Practice squad quarterback Steven Montez will be added to the active roster, filling Haskins’s vacant spot after he was released Monday.

Smith isn’t the only offensive starter whose status is uncertain for Sunday. Washington’s leading receiver, wideout Terry McLaurin, has not practiced over the past two weeks because of a high-ankle sprain, and he also is listed as questionable. So are linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and running back Antonio Gibson, whose turf toe injury kept him out of two games before he returned last week. Linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) will not play in the final regular season game of his career Sunday.

McLaurin was primarily limited to working with a trainer on the side during practice earlier in the week, but Rivera indicated he was able to do more Thursday. His availability Sunday seems unlikely, given the nature of his injury and his time to recover, but Rivera has kept his plans under wraps.

“You guys didn’t get a chance to see it because we didn’t want you to see it. He looked good. He did,” he said Thursday. “He moved around. It was a positive step. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Again, that’s the one thing about when they’re working out to the side or something or get a little more work. You always have to see what happens the next day, the next morning, and see how they respond to that much work. That was another positive step, so that was good to see.”

McLaurin and Gibson were listed as non-participants in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Rivera said after Thursday’s workout that Gibson is “fine” and his absence was more to provide his injured toe some rest after he played 21 snaps and had 10 carries and three receptions in the loss to Carolina. Should neither be able to go, Washington’s young receiving corps, led by Cam Sims and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden, will be tested again — and Turner hopes to see better results.

“We had done a lot to move the ball around and get it to Terry,” he said. “When he’s not out there, then someone else has to step up to that role and another guy has to step into the role that another guy stepped up from, and it’s just kind of a trickle-down effect for the offense.”

If Gibson can’t go, the recently acquired Lamar Miller could get his first snaps with Washington alongside J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.