The Browns announced Saturday morning that they’d closed their facility because of a positive test result by a coach. The team said it would work remotely while contact tracing was being conducted.

“We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps,” the Browns said in a written statement.

It was the third time in four days that the Browns had closed their facility because of a new positive test result or results in the daily leaguewide coronavirus testing. The team reopened its facility and held an afternoon practice Wednesday. The Browns kept their facility closed and worked remotely all of Thursday, then had the facility open and practiced Friday after having no new positive test results.

The NFL reaches its regular season finish line Sunday and, barring further complications, will fulfill its goal of playing all 256 games within the framework of its original 17-week schedule. Games were postponed, particularly when the Tennessee Titans and then the Baltimore Ravens experienced outbreaks, but none were lost entirely to cancellation.

The playoffs are nearly at hand and the NFL remains on course toward becoming the first major U.S. sport to play a full and uninterrupted season since the pandemic began. The league has operated in a non-bubble environment, relying on strict and ever-tightening protocols as teams practice in their own facilities and play games at their own stadiums with the stands empty or partially filled.

Teams played some games at major competitive disadvantages. The San Francisco 49ers had to relocate because of coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County, Calif. They’ll host a third game Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., their home away from home. But the NFL has avoided adding a Week 18 to its schedule, as it said it would do if all games could not be played within the originally planned 17 weeks.

The Browns are scheduled to play at home Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The NFL has held the position all week that the game will be played as scheduled.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said earlier in the week there was no evidence to that point of transmission of the virus within the team’s facility. The NFL has said throughout the season that games are postponed for medical reasons only, if a team is experiencing an outbreak with unchecked transmission of the virus, and not over competitive issues. In the Browns’ case, Sills said during the week it would not be surprising if multiple members of the organization had contracted the virus separately outside the team facility, given the high infection rate in the surrounding county.

The Browns were without four wide receivers and two linebackers for their loss last Sunday to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. One player, reportedly linebacker B.J. Goodson, tested positive and the other players were ineligible for the game after being classified as high-risk close contacts and placed into five-day quarantines. The Browns activated the four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, from their covid-19 reserve list Thursday and actually could be in better shape competitively this Sunday than they were against the Jets.

The Saints and Dolphins cannot say the same about their competitive situations improving.