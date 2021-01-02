After Coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year’s Eve 2019, he said he wanted to spend the 2020 season evaluating the roster he inherited before committing to players for the long term. That stance, in part, led to trades of left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Now, a little over a year later, Rivera has locked in a key piece of the offensive line. Since Roullier, a 2017 sixth-round draft pick out of Wyoming, became a full-time starter in 2018, he has started 45 of 47 games — including all 15 this year despite dealing with a knee injury.

The biggest question on the offensive line remains right guard Brandon Scherff, the perennial Pro Bowl selection who received the franchise tag in the offseason. Scherff was the fifth overall pick in 2015, and he has been adamant since last season that he wants to remain with Washington. Under franchise tag rules, Washington cannot begin negotiating with him until after Sunday night’s season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington’s game against the Eagles could offer a peek at the offensive line next season. Right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard Wes Schweitzer are under contract through 2022, and they figure to have a fair shot at maintaining those roles. The other question is left tackle, where Cornelius Lucas has been solid filling in for injured starter Geron Christian. The spot could feature internal competition next season among Christian, Lucas and 2020 fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles.

But Saturday, Washington solidified center for the foreseeable future, and rookie defensive end Chase Young was thrilled.

“Ayeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter.