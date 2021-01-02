NFL Week 17 is meaningless? Ha! Seven of the 14 playoff berths still have yet to be clinched, the first time half have been open in the season’s final week since 1994. The seven open spots also tie 1989 for the most in NFL history in Week 17, and the 11 teams still alive for the postseason is the most since 2008.

Here’s how things are shaping up.

x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division title; z-clinched conference top seed

AFC

1. z-Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, AFC West champion)

The Chiefs clinched the AFC’s top seed and the conference’s only first-round bye with a win over the Falcons on Sunday.

2. y-Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Steelers

The Bills will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Dolphins, or a Steelers loss, or a tie plus a Steelers tie.

3. y-Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3, AFC North champion)

The Steelers will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Browns plus a Bills tie, or a win/tie plus a Bills loss.

4. Tennessee Titans (10-5, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: better division record than Colts

The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Texans, or a Colts loss, or a tie plus a Colts tie. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a Dolphins loss or a Ravens loss.

5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Ravens and the Colts

The Dolphins most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills, or with losses by either the Ravens, Browns or Colts.

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Key tiebreakers: head-to-head sweep of Browns, head-to-head victory over Colts

The Ravens most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals, or with losses by either the Browns or Colts.

7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Colts

The Browns most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers, or a Colts loss, or a Titans loss plus a Dolphins win/tie plus a Ravens win/tie.

Still in the AFC hunt

8. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

The Colts will clinch the AFC South Division title with a win over the Jaguars plus a Titans loss/tie, or a tie plus a Titans loss. Indianapolis most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus losses or ties by either the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins.

Eliminated

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8); 10. New England Patriots (6-9); 11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-9); 12. Denver Broncos (5-10); 13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1); 14. Houston Texans (4-11); 15. New York Jets (2-13); 16. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14).

NFC

1. y-Green Bay Packers (12-3, NFC North champion)

The Packers will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win or tie against the Bears, or a Seahawks loss/tie.

2. y-New Orleans Saints (11-4, NFC South champion)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Seahawks

The Saints will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win over the Panthers, plus a Packers loss and a Seahawks win.

3. y-Seattle Seahawks (11-4, NFC West champion)

The Seahawks will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win over the 49ers, plus a Packers loss and a Saints loss/tie.

4. Washington Football Team (6-9, NFC East leader)

Key tiebreaker: season sweep of the Cowboys

Washington will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Eagles, or a tie plus a Cowboys loss/tie.

5. x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5, NFC wild card)

The Bucs have clinched a playoff berth and will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Cardinals, or a Bears loss/tie.

7. Chicago Bears (8-7)

Key tiebreaker: better record vs. common opponents than Cardinals

The Bears will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers, or a Cardinals loss, or a tie plus a Cardinals tie.

Still in the hunt

8. Arizona Cardinals (8-7)

The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams, or a tie plus a Bears loss.

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-9)

The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Giants plus a WFT loss/tie, or a tie plus a WFT loss.

13. New York Giants (5-10)

The Giants will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Cowboys plus a WFT loss.

Eliminated

10. Minnesota Vikings (6-9); 11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9); 12. Detroit Lions (5-10); 14. Carolina Panthers (5-10); 15. Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1); 16. Atlanta Falcons (4-11).