Here’s how things are shaping up.

x-clinched playoff berth; y-clinched division title; z-clinched conference top seed

AFC

1. z-Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, AFC West champion)

The Chiefs clinched the AFC’s top seed and the conference’s only first-round bye with a win over the Falcons on Sunday.

2. y-Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Steelers

The Bills will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Dolphins, or a Steelers loss, or a tie plus a Steelers tie.

3. y-Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3, AFC North champion)

The Steelers will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Browns plus a Bills tie, or a win/tie plus a Bills loss.

4. Tennessee Titans (10-5, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: better division record than Colts

The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Texans, or a Colts loss, or a tie plus a Colts tie. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth most easily with a Dolphins loss or a Ravens loss.

5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Ravens and the Colts

The Dolphins most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bills, or with losses by either the Ravens, Browns or Colts.

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Key tiebreakers: head-to-head sweep of Browns, head-to-head victory over Colts

The Ravens most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals, or with losses by either the Browns or Colts.

7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Colts

The Browns most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers, or a Colts loss, or a Titans loss plus a Dolphins win/tie plus a Ravens win/tie.

Still in the AFC hunt

8. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

The Colts will clinch the AFC South Division title with a win over the Jaguars plus a Titans loss/tie, or a tie plus a Titans loss. Indianapolis most easily will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus losses or ties by either the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins.

Eliminated

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8); 10. New England Patriots (6-9); 11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-9); 12. Denver Broncos (5-10); 13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1); 14. Houston Texans (4-11); 15. New York Jets (2-13); 16. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14).

NFC

1. y-Green Bay Packers (12-3, NFC North champion)

The Packers will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win or tie against the Bears, or a Seahawks loss/tie.

2. y-New Orleans Saints (11-4, NFC South champion)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Seahawks

The Saints will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win over the Panthers, plus a Packers loss and a Seahawks win.

3. y-Seattle Seahawks (11-4, NFC West champion)

The Seahawks will clinch the NFC’s top seed and only first-round bye with a win over the 49ers, plus a Packers loss and a Saints loss/tie.

4. Washington Football Team (6-9, NFC East leader)

Key tiebreaker: season sweep of the Cowboys

Washington will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Eagles, or a tie plus a Cowboys loss/tie.

5. x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5, NFC wild card)

The Bucs have clinched a playoff berth and will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Cardinals, or a Bears loss/tie.

7. Chicago Bears (8-7)

Key tiebreaker: better record vs. common opponents than Cardinals

The Bears will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Packers, or a Cardinals loss, or a tie plus a Cardinals tie.

Still in the hunt

8. Arizona Cardinals (8-7)

The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Rams, or a tie plus a Bears loss.

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-9)

The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Giants plus a WFT loss/tie, or a tie plus a WFT loss.

13. New York Giants (5-10)

The Giants will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Cowboys plus a WFT loss.

Eliminated