Lewis, who’s from the Miami area, headlines Maryland’s latest recruiting class, which ranks No. 18 in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten. Lewis publicly announced his decision during Saturday’s “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day,” a two-hour show that featured a handful of high-profile recruiting announcements. The All-American Bowl, typically a showcase game for top high school football players, was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the event still offered a platform for prospects to unveil their college choices.

Lewis chose Maryland over his hometown Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee. He previously planned to play for the Volunteers, but he de-committed this fall. Auburn also pushed for Lewis’s commitment, but the school fired Coach Gus Malzahn last month. By the time Lewis prepared to reveal his decision, he chose from three hats with the logos of Maryland, Miami and Tennessee. Lewis will enroll early and participate in spring practice, the team announced.

Lewis highlights Maryland’s 2021 class that is loaded with defensive talent. The Terps signed Demeioun Robinson, a four-star outside linebacker from Quince Orchard High, during the December early signing period. Locksley also landed Branden Jennings, another four-star outside linebacker who flipped his commitment from Michigan. The linebacker position group could be the Terps’ deepest and most talented unit in 2021, with these incoming freshmen joining a few returning players with starting experience.

Maryland also added a handful of highly rated defensive linemen to bolster that position group as Locksley heads into his third season as Maryland’s coach. The Terps signed 21 players last month, but the program has room to add more during the February signing period.

“Our focus for this season was on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the front seven,” Locksley said on signing day last month. “I firmly believe you need to build your program from the trenches.”

A year ago, Locksley flipped five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett from LSU, and as a freshman, Jarrett quickly emerged as a key contributor. After Jarrett, who played for St. John’s College High in the District, decided to sign with Maryland, Locksley has continued to recruit at a high level as the fan base hoped he would when the school hired him in December 2018.

“The stars for us don't matter,” Locksley said, referring to recruiting rankings, after Jarrett signed last year, “but I think it goes along the lines that peer pressure still runs recruiting. And when players that respect Rakim Jarrett as a football player see him sign and come to a place like Maryland, I think it opens up eyes and doors that Maryland could possibly be the type of program that has the ability to develop you.”

Locksley, who grew up in Southwest D.C. and has deep ties to the region, has recruited well locally, but his Terps have also reeled in talented players from across the country. Both Lewis and Jennings hail from Florida, a state in which Locksley and his staff also have strong connections.

Marcus Fleming, a Nebraska wide receiver and former four-star recruit from Miami, recently announced his decision to transfer to Maryland after one season with the Cornhuskers. The Terps’ crew of receivers already features Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr., Jeshaun Jones, Brian Cobbs and others, so that should again be one of Maryland’s strongest groups in 2021.