Herman, who was 32-18 and failed to win a Big 12 championship with the Longhorns, weathered speculation about his fate for weeks following a 2-2 start to this season. Texas lost six games as a ranked team against unranked opponents, the most in FBS since 2017, when his tenure began.
Del Conte offered Herman public support in December, three weeks before Texas finished the season with a 7-3 record and a 55-23 win over Colorado in the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl.
He said Herman would remain with the Longhorns in 2021, after the school failed to lure former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to replace him, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
“There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach,” Del Conte said in a statement. “My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach.”
Herman, 45, was hired away from the University of Houston to replace Charlie Strong in late 2016 and was awarded a two-year contract extension in 2018, following a 10-4 season. But Texas never peaked beyond that year’s success, which culminated in a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia and represented the school’s first 10-win season since 2009. Herman won bowl games in each of his four seasons, but Texas lost the lone Big 12 championship game appearance of Herman’s tenure to Oklahoma in 2018.
Following the school’s decision, Herman is owed $15 million for the remaining three years left on his contract. The school also owes millions more to assistants after Herman rebuilt his coaching staff through seven new hires, including new offensive and defensive coordinators, ahead of the 2020 season.
Those expenses come after Del Conte announced 35 layoffs and salary reductions for more than 270 people throughout the program in September to save an estimated $13 million.