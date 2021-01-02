“It starts up top with Coach [Dabo] Swinney and the message he brings down to the players, which is it’s all a family,” Leigh told NBC. “We do everything together and lose together and win together.”

A few months after Leigh arrived at Robinson, which has students from grades 7 to 12, the school’s football coach, Scott Vossler, predicted Leigh would become a talented football player based on a middle school basketball game in 2015. Leigh, bigger than his peers, was one of the fastest players on the court and could guard any position.

He also set himself apart when he began football workouts the next year. While Vossler said most young offensive linemen are clumsy, Leigh was agile and picked up his blocks quickly. Vossler was certain Leigh would become one of the D.C. area’s best recruits, but he also wondered whether Leigh could grow into a nationwide name.

“There’s enough big kids out there,” Vossler said. “But big kids that are connected with their body and their feet, you don’t see many of those.”

Leigh became known around the country at the end of his sophomore season in 2018, after he grew three inches. Coaches from local colleges visited Fairfax County to meet Leigh, and within a few months recruiters came from the top programs in the Big Ten and SEC. Leigh received his first Division I scholarship offer from Virginia in January 2019, and he finished his recruitment with more than 40 offers.

Leigh continued to excel during his junior season. During one practice, he blocked his opponent from the school’s football field to its track. Robinson hasn’t played a 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He could be a first-round NFL kid if everything pans out for him,” Vossler said. “The sky’s the limit for him. He’ll be fine with handling that expectation because he’ll work every day to get a little bit better.”

Leigh joins Damascus center Ryan Linthicum and Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles as local Class of 2021 commits to the Tigers. Former Damascus defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was named ACC defensive rookie of the year after starting nine games for Clemson this season. The Tigers, who have claimed a pair of national championships since 2016, fell to Ohio State on Friday in the Sugar Bowl.