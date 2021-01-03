Johnson said he informed Gase of the dismissal in an evening meeting.

“During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward,” Johnson said in a written statement released by the Jets. “While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.”

Gase’s ouster had been regarded as a foregone conclusion by many observers for much of the season. The Jets lost their first 13 games before regrouping briefly with victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

The Jets had a record of 9-23 in two seasons under Gase. He went 23-25 in three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Gase immediately was given a second chance as an NFL head coach. But he’s had four straight losing seasons for the two franchises and he had acknowledged that he failed to develop young quarterback Sam Darnold with the Jets.

“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough,” Johnson said. “We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

Quarterback Justin Fields’s terrific performance for Ohio State in its college football playoff triumph Friday night over Clemson was a promising development for the Jets. Many people within the league have considered Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence a virtual lock for the No. 1 pick. Even if that remains the case, the Jets are in good position now with their second overall choice.

Fields had his ups and downs this season. But he looked like an NFL star in the making Friday while outplaying Lawrence in the Sugar Bowl. So it appears more certain the Jets will have a potential franchise quarterback available to them at No. 2, no matter what the Jacksonville Jaguars do with the top choice.

The firing-and-hiring season for NFL head coaches intensified with Sunday’s conclusion of the regular season. Three head coaches were fired during the season: Bill O’Brien by the Houston Texans, Dan Quinn by the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Patricia by the Detroit Lions.

Other coaches at risk …

Many expect Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone to be next, but the Jaguars had not made the move as of Sunday night.

It’s unclear how many other head coaching changes there might be. The Los Angeles Chargers finished the season on a four-game winning streak, improving to 7-9 and perhaps bolstering the chances Anthony Lynn will be retained. Keeping Lynn would provide some continuity for quarterback Justin Herbert, who set an NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie. The Chargers have a record of 33-31 in Lynn’s four seasons. But they had their second straight losing season after he began his tenure with back-to-back winning seasons.

Owner Jerry Jones has said Mike McCarthy will return for a second season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio, the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Doug Pederson reportedly are safe. The Chicago Bears’ late-season run to an NFC playoff berth, clinched Sunday, has quieted talk that Coach Matt Nagy could be in jeopardy.