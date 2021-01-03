And at the end of the night, don’t be surprised if an 11-win team misses the playoffs and a six-win team gets in.

All times Eastern.

1 1 Falcons (4-11) at Buccaneers (10-5) Fox 1 1 Cowboys (6-9) at Giants (5-10) Fox 1 1 Jets (2-13) at Patriots (6-9) CBS 1 1 Vikings (6-9) at Lions (5-10) Fox 1 1 Steelers (12-3) at Browns (10-5) CBS 1 1 Ravens (10-5) at Bengals (4-10-1) CBS 1 1 Dolphins (10-5) at Bills (12-3) CBS 4:25 4:25 Seahawks (11-4) at 49ers (6-9) Fox 4:25 4:25 Cardinals (8-7) at Rams (9-6) CBS 4:25 4:25 Jaguars (1-14) at Colts (10-5) CBS 4:25 4:25 Titans (10-5) at Texans (4-11) CBS 4:25 4:25 Raiders (7-8) at Broncos (5-10) CBS 4:25 4:25 Chargers (6-9) at Chiefs (14-1) Fox 4:25 4:25 Packers (12-3) at Bears (8-7) Fox 4:25 4:25 Saints (11-4) at Panthers (5-10) Fox 8:20 8:20 Washington (6-9) at Eagles (4-10-1) NBC

1 p.m. games

The Steelers have a pulse after all. They seemed headed for a fourth consecutive loss last week against the Colts but rose from the dead in the third quarter with a comeback fueled by a decision to let Ben Roethlisberger start airing it out. With the AFC’s sole playoff bye going to the Chiefs, Roethlisberger will not play; instead, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will face the Browns. Maurkice Pouncey, T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward also will sit this one out, more welcome news for the Browns.

Baker Mayfield will, presumably, have all of Cleveland’s wide receivers back on the field after four were pulled over coronavirus concerns last week. Their absence showed in the Browns’ loss to the Jets. Mayfield completed only 28 of 53 passes and the running game managed only 2.5 yards per carry in a game in which they could have clinched a playoff spot. Now the Browns, Dolphins, Ravens and Colts will slug it out for the AFC’s three wild-card spots. …

The Giants can win the NFC East, believe it or not. They must beat the Cowboys and the Eagles must beat Washington, creating a three-way tie among 6-10 teams. Oof, we know. The first tiebreaker for that scenario is head-to-head-to-head record, and the Giants would be 3-1 against Washington and Dallas (with a sweep of Washington).

Against the Eagles, Andy Dalton passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 105 yards. Dallas has a modest three-game winning streak in which it has forced at least three turnovers in each game. That’s something the team hadn’t accomplished since 2014. …

The Ravens draw a finale against the Bengals, just the opponent a team on the verge of a playoff spot wants to see. And if they can get into the playoffs, they’re among the last teams anyone wants to play, featuring a rushing attack that has had at least 230 yards in five games. Baltimore’s streak of 38 regular season games with at least 100 rushing yards is the second longest in NFL history.

The Dolphins won’t have “FitzMagic” available when they play the Bills, whose AFC East title is secure. A win or a Ravens, Browns or Colts loss would put Miami in the playoffs, but quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus. A playoff spot would make the Dolphins the first playoff team with a top-five draft pick (via the Texans) since the Jets in 2003, NFL Research reveals.

Late afternoon games

The Colts may well be one of those 10-win teams that misses out on a playoff berth based on tiebreakers, a disappointing end to their first season with Philip Rivers at quarterback. They could be an 11-win team Sunday evening. As for the one-win Jaguars, they’re already 2021 winners, having locked down the rights to take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the draft. …

The Colts’ fate could befall the Titans, who face a Texans team that was publicly called out by J.J. Watt after falling to 4-11. That might be enough to fire up his teammates for one more game. …

The Chiefs cruised to the AFC’s top seed and lone first-round bye with only one loss, but they have looked anything but steady the past couple of weeks, playing to the level of their competition and relying on their ability to turn on the burners and win. It’s a way of life; it’s what they do — and they have lost all of nine regular season games since the start of the 2018 season. With nothing on the line, Coach Andy Reid plans to rest some of his starters, with Chad Henne starting in place of Patrick Mahomes.

The game against the Chargers offers the last look this season at rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, whose 28 passing touchdowns bettered Mayfield’s 27 (in 2018) for the most by a rookie in NFL history. With 4,034 passing yards, he is the fourth rookie (along with Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston) in league history with at least 4,000. …

The Packers are the darlings of the NFC and will try to clinch the top seed, assuring the playoffs will go through Green Bay in January. But they have lost left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a knee injury Thursday. The Bears awakened from their six-game hibernation just in time to win three in a row and possibly earn a wild-card berth. Nobody is going to mistake Mitchell Trubisky for Aaron Rodgers, but Trubisky, a free agent after the season, has completed 72.4 percent of his passes over the past four games, throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions. …

The Cardinals and Rams both need a win, and both have ailing quarterbacks. Jared Goff will miss the game after having surgery to repair the dislocated thumb on his passing hand, an injury that occurred in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, and Kyler Murray hurt his leg in a defeat to the 49ers. John Wolford, who played at Wake Forest and, as an undrafted free agent, was with the Jets briefly in 2018, will start for the Rams. He played in 2019 for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football. He will be missing a top target, however, with wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the covid-19 reserve list.

Sunday night

The Washington Football Team brings nothing if not drama — and possibly even a little swagger — to its prime-time game against the Eagles. Although the original NFL schedule had zero Washington games in prime time for the first time since 1982, that changed last week with the NFC East race going down to the final weekend. Washington is a rich story, with Ron Rivera’s cancer treatment and Alex Smith’s return. But there are also the sad saga of Dwayne Haskins and the ugly headlines about the team’s management. If Smith can’t play in the regular season finale, the team will turn again to Taylor Heinicke after Haskins was released Monday.