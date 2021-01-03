The conclusion of the regular season is more signpost than finish line. Before the season, Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, compared finishing training camp with a small number of cases to scoring a touchdown on the first drive. The league is now entering the fourth quarter with a tenuous lead, momentum tipping toward its opponent.

NFL teams have been inseparable from their communities. As coronavirus cases have exploded across the country, they have increased within the league. This weekend, more than 10 starters missed games after testing positive, with many more out because of close-contact risk. The New Orleans Saints played without all of the running backs on their active roster. CBS’s Tony Romo, a grinning, football-savant face of the league, missed Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams broadcast because of coronavirus protocols.

There was no guarantee the NFL would make it through unscathed after it resolved to play a season — owners motivated by the massive television revenue at stake, players unwilling to surrender a year of careers that run short. When 32 teams convened at August training camps, questions mounted about playing football in a pandemic. Would the virus be spread in huddles? Passed across the line of scrimmage?

“This was a novel emerging virus, and we were tasked with figuring out a way to play a contact sport while a contact virus is out there,” said NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns. “And that is something that was difficult to wrestle with, difficult to figure out the best way to handle it.”

The NFL and the NFLPA had to set guidelines that affected every facet of the league. They established testing regulations, stipulations for behavior inside and outside team facilities, new roster rules and myriad other protocols that evolved during the season. It required uncommon trust between usually fractious parties.

“The fact that we worked together in a way we haven’t in the 11 years since I’ve had this job, that’ll be the thing that sticks out to me,” said George Atallah, the NFLPA’s assistant executive director. “… The flip side is how incredibly frustrating it is that we had to have a global pandemic to make the NFL and NFL owners realize that they need us to do this.”

The NFL learned quickly that football itself did not spread the coronavirus. But the act of gathering at team facilities and in locker rooms could lead to infections, and the season did not pass without health costs. According to the NFL’s most recent data, 222 players and 396 other personnel tested positive between Aug. 1 and Dec. 26. Most of those players recovered and returned to play, seemingly without long-term ramifications. But not all.

Ryquell Armstead, a 24-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars running back, contracted the coronavirus in late summer. He had not recovered by late September and missed the entire season. The extent of his recovery is unclear, and his agent, Ed Wasielewski, said last week in an email that Armstead’s condition is “not something that we would want to discuss at this time.”

Tommy Sweeney, a 25-year-old Buffalo Bills tight end, developed myocarditis, inflammation of the heart that studies have tied to covid-19, in November and missed the rest of the season. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, 63, missed six games and spent five days in the hospital after contracting the virus.

“I think everybody should be nervous,” Donatell told reporters upon his return. “I wouldn’t be telling the truth if I didn’t think so.”

The toll of playing football during a pandemic cannot be measured in positive cases alone. For months, the league and players lived in what Atallah called “the 24-hour stress cycle.” Testing results rolled into the league daily, creating constant worry.

“People use ‘day-to-day’ as a cliche,” Atallah said. “I don’t think people realize how literal it was to be ‘day-to-day.’ ”

Either to protect their families from the virus or to prevent themselves from catching it from a relative, many players lived apart from family. Last Monday night, after he played poorly in a dismal loss, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton expressed frustration about sacrifices going unrewarded. Newton reminded reporters they were “talking to a person who ain’t seen his kids in three months.”

“I’ll always remember the time I had to spend away from my family,” Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe said. “Those moments in my daughter’s life that I’ll never get back, that I never got to see.”

Without sacrifice and discipline, the season could not have survived. The times when staffers broke protocols demonstrated the season’s fragility and created logistical nightmares. The NFL prioritized medical considerations and playing games on time over competitive fairness, which led to some bizarre moments.

The most existential threat to the season’s viability came in Week 4. The Tennessee Titans experienced an outbreak that ended with 24 players and staffers testing positive. The NFL postponed their game and rescheduled it for another week, rearranging a host of other games. The league eventually fined the Titans $350,000 for lack of compliance, including lax mask-wearing.

The Ravens were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night, a marquee rivalry and pivotal division showdown expected to be a ratings bonanza. But one week before the scheduled meeting, strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders tested positive. It would later be revealed that Saunders had come to work without reporting symptoms, failed to wear a mask at times and didn’t always wear a tracking device. The Ravens suspended him for a month.

The NFL postponed the game that Wednesday, pushing it back to Sunday. On Thanksgiving Day, quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP, tested positive. The cases continued to mount until at least a dozen Ravens tested positive and 20 players ended up on the covid-19 reserve list.

The NFL postponed the game again, to Tuesday. Ravens players pressured the league into delaying the game once more, to Wednesday. Another delay would have encroached on the next week’s schedule and forced the creation of a Week 18.

“I can’t tell you how close — you’d have to ask the commissioner how close we came to making the change,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II said. “But it was under consideration, I know that. … That’s probably as close as we’ve come so far to having to open up that 18th week.”

The result still stood as a bizarre symbol of a twisted season. The Steelers and Ravens played at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field at 3:40 p.m. on a Wednesday, in dying light in an empty cavern, competing for ratings in a time slot normally reserved for TV judges and paternity tests.

Other absurdities mounted. On Nov. 28, the Saturday before they played the New Orleans Saints, the Broncos learned their quarterbacks had violated protocols by gathering in a meeting room unmasked. After one of them tested positive, the Broncos were forced to play without any quarterbacks. Kendall Hinton, a rookie wide receiver on the team’s practice squad who started his career at Wake Forest as a quarterback, completed one pass and threw two interceptions in a 31-3 loss.

The constant roster juggling and schedule adjustments because of positive cases, along with the persistent empty seats, made normalcy impossible. The season still provided thrills for an audience stuck indoors and whose NFL obsession did not abate — 71 of the 100 highest-rated shows in 2020 were NFL games.

In defense of their Super Bowl title, the Kansas City Chiefs went 14-2. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will win his second MVP award by age 25 unless it goes to the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, who at 37 produced perhaps the best season of his incandescent career. The Patriots’ reign collapsed in their first year post-Tom Brady, while Brady has made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like a team capable of becoming the first to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The NFL still has to make it there. With cases across the country and within the league rising, the NFL will attempt to conduct the playoffs and hold the Super Bowl, the highest-stakes games on and off the field. It will be a massive test for the league to pull it off.

“The short answer is: better likelihood of success with a smaller margin of error,” Atallah said.

There will be 14 playoff teams to start, dropping weekly to eight, four and then two. Having fewer players, coaches and staffers means a lower probability of infections. But an outbreak would have a greater chance of jeopardizing the enterprise. Playoff games cannot be rescheduled easily, if at all; TV networks will not allow a conference championship game to be played at 3:40 p.m. on a Wednesday.

“We said from the beginning, it wasn’t about getting started,” Tretter said. “ … It was about staying started, and continuing the season and finishing at the Super Bowl. And we are closing in on that goal. It’s going to need everybody to continue to comply with protocols and do the right thing.”

Even if the NFL makes it through the playoffs, it still has to reshape its future. The league lost revenue without a full complement of fans in the stands. A television negotiation is underway. How to divvy revenue will have to be determined.

The NFL made it this far. Its reward, fitting for these unrelenting times, is another challenge.