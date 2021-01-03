NFL playoffs schedule, bracket and what you need to know

The NFL has arrived at the playoffs, surviving a regular season unlike any other as it played through the novel coronavirus pandemic. As the threat of the virus looms, the league will unveil a new playoff format while challengers line up to knock off the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Seven teams from each conference made the playoffs, with only the top seed earning a bye into the divisional round, a departure from the old format of six teams and two byes in each conference.

The Chiefs are a strong favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champion, but they face a difficult road in the AFC. The Buffalo Bills, hosting their first home playoff game this century, emerged as one of the NFL’s best teams as quarterback Josh Allen transformed into a star.

The NFC is wide open and bubbling with story lines. In his first season in Tampa Bay and 12th consecutive trip to the playoffs, Tom Brady will hope to make the Buccaneers the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. He’ll have to contend with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, among others, giving the NFC field a fascinating constellation of quarterbacks.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The first round will feature three games Saturday (Jan. 9) and three more Sunday. The division round will occur Jan. 16 and 17. Conference championships will take place Jan. 24, with the winners of the two games advancing to the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

What teams are in the playoffs?

In the AFC, the Chiefs, Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have all clinched playoff berths. The Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are still alive.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Bucs have all clinched. The Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and New York Giants could still earn postseason berths later Sunday.

Check back for game previews later Sunday once the matchups are set.

How do the NFL playoffs work and what’s different this year?

The NFL playoffs are a single-elimination tournament that determines champions from the AFC and NFC, who then square off in the Super Bowl. The tournament has three rounds before the Super Bowl that take place over three weekends. The first round is the wild card round, the second is the divisional round and the third is championship Sunday.

The format changed this year. Rather than six teams from each conference making the playoffs with the top seeds from each conference earning a bye, seven teams make it with only the top seed earning a bye. The change will result in a more robust initial weekend, with three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs speak during a television interview while wearing masks last month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

How is the NFL handling coronavirus in the playoffs?

The NFL will use the same protocols it used in the regular season. Players and staff members are tested daily, and if positive tests occur, the league uses contact tracing to determine any high-risk close contacts. Players who test positive are placed on their team’s reserve/covid-19 list along with close contacts. Players who test positive must sit out at least 10 days unless it is determined they had a false positive. Close contacts must test negative five days in a row before they can return.

While the NFL moved several games during the regular season, the league will not have the same flexibility if an outbreak occurs. As in the regular season, games will not be rescheduled if a handful of players, even within the same position group, are unable to play because of coronavirus issues. The league has prioritized completion of the season over competitive fairness, treating positive cases like injuries.

Will there be fans at games?

This is still being determined for several home playoff teams, but it appears likely at this point that some stadiums will allow fans at limited capacity, while other stadiums will be empty.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the Buffalo Bills could host roughly 6,700 fans under the condition they test negative for the coronavirus, making them the first sports franchise to require a negative test for attendance.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to fill Arrowhead Stadium to 22 percent capacity, or about 17,000 fans, as they have all season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly host a limited number of fans after state restrictions prevented them from allowing fans for two months. The number is still being decided.

The Green Bay Packers have not announced if they will sell tickets. Late in the season, they have limited attendance to guests that include team employees, family members of players, health care workers and first responders.

How do I watch the NFL playoffs online?

Playoff games will be broadcast on CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC, and can be viewed online on those networks’ streaming services. One playoff game will be streamed live on Amazon Video, and providers like fuboTV offer online game broadcasts as well.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 7 in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.