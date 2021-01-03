The NFL’s regular season will end Sunday with leaguewide attendance reaching only 1 regular, a number severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 102 games with fans in attendance, with another seven coming Sunday, and that works out to 9,174 fans per game based on the 109 games and an average of about 3,900 fans per game for the 256-game regular season. No clusters of positive cases have been traced to fan attendance. Last year, NFL games drew more than 17 million fans to regular season games.

The NFL requires fans who attend games to wear masks and the rows of seats closest to the field at all stadiums have been left empty and covered. Teams have also used distancing measures and other protocols for fans.

As the playoffs approach, fans are particularly eager to return to games, especially in Buffalo. As the AFC’s No. 2 seed, the Bills would host a first-round game Jan. 9 or Jan. 10. and the team immediately sold out roughly 6,200 tickets to the first home playoff game since 1996. Fans are required to obtain a negative coronavirus test result through BioReference Laboratories, the NFL’s testing partner, to attend the game, the team said. BioReference will charge fans $63 per test and fans will have to pay “all associated costs” as part of their ticket purchase, the Bills added.

It is believed that this would be the first professional sporting event in the United States to require all fans to test negative for the coronavirus. Tickets were available to season-ticket holders based on seniority and the capacity at Bills Stadium is around 72,000.