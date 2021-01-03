At the end of a unique regular season, there’s one more day to sort out a playoff field that remains unusually cluttered despite its expansion to 14 teams. Follow along for live updates from Sunday afternoon’s games across the NFL.

4:16 p.m.
Browns had little practice time ahead of crucial game against Steelers

By Mark Maske

The Cleveland Browns had little practice time late in the week ahead of their game Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns closed their facility Saturday for the third time in four days because of a new positive test result or results in the daily leaguewide coronavirus testing.

The team reopened its facility and held an afternoon practice Wednesday after the building was closed that morning. The Browns kept their facility closed and worked remotely all of Thursday, then opened the facility and practiced Friday after having no new positive test results.

The Browns made a series of roster moves Saturday that included signing guard Blake Hance from the New York Jets’ practice squad, promoting three players from their own practice squad and activating safety Karl Joseph from their covid-19 reserve list. They also said that offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will miss Sunday’s game due to the coronavirus protocols.

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Steelers.

4:10 p.m.
NFL to reach 1 million in attendance on final regular season weekend

By Cindy Boren and Mark Maske

The NFL’s regular season will end Sunday with leaguewide attendance reaching only 1 regular, a number severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 102 games with fans in attendance, with another seven coming Sunday, and that works out to 9,174 fans per game based on the 109 games and an average of about 3,900 fans per game for the 256-game regular season. No clusters of positive cases have been traced to fan attendance. Last year, NFL games drew more than 17 million fans to regular season games.

The NFL requires fans who attend games to wear masks and the rows of seats closest to the field at all stadiums have been left empty and covered. Teams have also used distancing measures and other protocols for fans.

As the playoffs approach, fans are particularly eager to return to games, especially in Buffalo. As the AFC’s No. 2 seed, the Bills would host a first-round game Jan. 9 or Jan. 10. and the team immediately sold out roughly 6,200 tickets to the first home playoff game since 1996. Fans are required to obtain a negative coronavirus test result through BioReference Laboratories, the NFL’s testing partner, to attend the game, the team said. BioReference will charge fans $63 per test and fans will have to pay “all associated costs” as part of their ticket purchase, the Bills added.

It is believed that this would be the first professional sporting event in the United States to require all fans to test negative for the coronavirus. Tickets were available to season-ticket holders based on seniority and the capacity at Bills Stadium is around 72,000.

During the regular season, 19 teams hosted fans at one time or another and the Cowboys have routinely had around 30,000 fans at games in AT&T Stadium. Many games, of course, took place in empty stadiums.

4:02 p.m.
All 16 Sunday NFL games on as scheduled after no new Browns positive tests

By Mark Maske

The NFL will complete its regular season on time Sunday. All 16 Sunday games in Week 17 will be played as scheduled after the league received the results of additional coronavirus testing of the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, who closed their facility three times in four days beginning Wednesday because of positive test results, underwent additional testing Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation. They also underwent rapid-result testing Sunday morning “out of an abundance of caution,” according to that person.

The Browns had no new positive test results Sunday and their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remained on as scheduled. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Final clearance already had been given for all other games to be played as scheduled Sunday, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

So the NFL reaches its regular season finish line Sunday and fulfills its goal of playing all 256 games within the framework of its original 17-week schedule. Games were postponed, particularly when the Tennessee Titans and then the Baltimore Ravens experienced major coronavirus outbreaks, but none was lost entirely to cancellation.

The playoffs are nearly at hand and the NFL remains on course toward becoming the first major U.S. sport to play a full and uninterrupted season since the pandemic began. The league has operated in a non-bubble environment, relying on strict and ever-tightening protocols as teams practice in their own facilities and play games at their own stadiums with the stands empty or partially filled. The NFL expects to surpass the 1 million mark Sunday in leaguewide attendance for the season.