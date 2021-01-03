But as the seconds ticked away, he remained standing to achieve the unthinkable not too long ago. Sunday night in Philadelphia, a hobbled Smith led the Washington Football Team to an ugly 20-14 win over the Eagles to clinch the NFC East and secure a playoff berth for the first time in five years.

Smith fought through a right calf strain and relied on the pillars of his game to help his team to an early lead that it would hold as he struggled throughout the second half. Flashy it wasn’t. It never has been. But for the first half, he did his job, leading Washington on long drives consisting of quick and short passes to a variety of receivers, and protecting the ball at all costs. He managed the tempo, managed the game and for half of the game, managed the score for Washington.

The team snapped its season-long scoring drought on its opening possession, taking more than eight minutes to run 15 plays and gain 91 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith to the also-hobbled Terry McLaurin.

Rookie Kam Curl, whose versatility allowed his role to evolve from a sub-package defensive back to a game-changing strong safety, intercepted Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ subsequent drive, giving the ball back to his offense only 11 seconds after it left the field.

Washington quickly expanded its lead, despite a failed third-and-7, when Dustin Hopkins nailed a 42-yard field goal to make it 10-0 in the first quarter. But in a game Washington should have handily won — against an Eagles team that had already been booted from playoff contention and ruled out many of its key players — it began to unravel.

The defense, felled by costly mistakes and an inability to slow Hurts, chipped in 31 penalty yards on Philadelphia’s first scoring drive before Hurts waltzed into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Six minutes later, he did it again, setting up this 6-yard rushing touchdown with a 30-yard completion on a failed blitz by Washington.

Where Philadelphia had suddenly found a rhythm on third downs, Washington lost its rhythm as Smith grew more limited by his injury. His second sack resulted in a three-and-out, which was followed by underthrown passes to his running backs and a missed opportunity for a touchdown while under pressure. As the rush neared, Smith threw the ball away just as Cam Sims emerged wide open in the corner of the end zone on a blown coverage by Philadelphia.

But by then Smith was still able to compensate for the misses, to mask the mistakes and keep his young offense poised. The very next play, as Washington trailed 14-10 with 26 seconds left in the half, Smith threw a bullet to tight end Logan Thomas, who had less than a yard of separation from his defender and leaped for the touchdown.

Washington went into the halftime break with the hope of double-dipping and starting the third quarter with another score. But the efficient and clean game that Smith is known for delivering disappeared, and Washington instead began the third quarter with two three-and-outs and an interception by Smith, whose short pass to J.D. McKissic bobbled off the running back’s chest and into the arms of safety Marcus Epps at Washington’s 15-yard line.

The defense allowed the Eagles to creep to its 4-yard line but no further, forcing a turnover on downs. Still, Smith and the offense failed to pad its lead, so Philadelphia resorted to extreme measures to help Washington accept a gift it so resisted.

Hurts was benched in the fourth quarter, despite being healthy and having played a solid game to that point. Nate Sudfeld took over at quarterback for Philadelphia and promptly threw an interception — which Washington returned with Smith’s second pick of the day, after Thomas fell during his route and the pass was intercepted by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Sudfeld fumbled two plays later and Washington rookie Chase Young scooped up the loose ball and sprinted upfield 10 yards to set up his offense at Philadelphia’s 25-yard line.

After a holding call on tackle Morgan Moses and a pass by Smith that was batted down at the line, Washington begrudgingly accepted the chance to expand its lead with another 42-yard field goal by Hopkins midway through the fourth.

Yet even as the NFC East mockery from fans and media alike seemingly reached its peak, Washington continued to fight its good fortune. Steven Sims muffed a punt (he recovered), Smith fumbled on a bobbled snap (he too recovered) and Washington spurned a fourth-down conversion (courtesy of an Eagles penalty, no less) to eventually limp to the finish with the victory, the NFC East title in hand and a wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Bucs on the books for Saturday night.