Washington will open the season Jan. 14 in Buffalo against the Sabres.

Here are five things to watch as training camp unfolds.

How will the goaltending competition shake out?

All indications point to Ilya Samsonov as the team’s No. 1 goaltender to start the season. Henrik Lundqvist is unable to play this season because of a heart condition, which all but cemented the 23-year-old Russian’s place atop the depth chart. Behind Samsonov, there is a competition brewing.

Washington wants to give Vitek Vanecek, who turns 25 this month, a fair shot, but it also signed 39-year-old Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement. Anderson, who spent the past 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, is attempting to play an 18th season in the NHL.

Teams are required to have three goaltenders on their roster this season as part of the league’s coronavirus protocols. Pheonix Copley, who spent last season in the American Hockey League, and Zach Fucale, who spent last season in the lower-tier ECHL, are also expected to participate in training camp.

“We do have confidence in them to go into camp and to battle it out a little bit,” Laviolette said of his goaltending group. “I think adding a guy like Anderson, kind of the same way we’re talking about Henrik: He comes to a new organization and [has] something to prove and fighting for a space and fighting for the crease. I love that. And so I think it’ll be a really good battle with the players that are here and in place and then adding a guy like Anderson.”

What will the defensive pairings look like?

The Capitals were already expected to have a crowded blue line heading into training camp, and it got more complicated with the addition of Chara. Washington has nine defensemen on one-way contracts available to start the season: Dmitry Orlov, Justin Schultz, Jonas Siegenthaler, Nick Jensen, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Paul LaDue, Brenden Dillon, Carlson and Chara. The Capitals also have Martin Fehervary, who played in six NHL games this past season.

The way Laviolette and assistant Kevin McCarthy, who will be in charge of the defensemen, manage pairings and taxi squad players will be something to watch. Chara’s role remains unclear; on Thursday he acknowledged there are “no guarantees” about playing time.

However, the team’s top two pairings seem mostly set, with Carlson paired with Dillon on the top pairing and Orlov and Schultz on the second. The third pairing is wide open. Chara seems like a likely candidate to play on the left, with Jensen or van Riemsdyk on the right. If the Capitals are confident in Siegenthaler on his off-side, they could opt to play him there as well.

What is the taxi squad, and how can it help the Capitals this season?

Each team is forced to carry four to six extra players with this special designation. One of those players has to be a goaltender unless there are already three on the 23-man active roster. These taxi squad players will be able to practice with the NHL team. Traditionally, nonroster players are not allowed to practice with the team during the season. They instead play and practice with their AHL teams.

The taxi squad was created to help with any coronavirus-related injuries or illnesses. With quarantine protocols in place, the NHL needed a way to make more players accessible to teams in a timely manner.

“It’s going to be a hard-fought sprint to the end, and typically that can shed some wear and tear on the team, so I think the taxi squad is going to be a big part and an integral part of any team’s success,” Laviolette said. “To be able to come in off the taxi squad and contribute to the big club is going to be really important.”

Decisions about members of the taxi squad will be made during training camp.

How will Laviolette run training camp and implement his new system?

Laviolette will split the team into two groups for the start of camp. Laviolette said both groups will receive the same information and do the same thing for the duration of camp, but he said it will be important to “get to a group of guys that we believe will be here to start the season and have them start to work together as a team.”

With no preseason games, Laviolette has two scrimmages scheduled. Laviolette said it will be crucial for players to understand most of the ins and outs of his system early.

“There’s time,” he said. “Even though it’s a shortened camp, there’s time to get things in place. … There’s a lot of work to be done, but I know everybody’s eager to get back to work, as well.”

Will Ovechkin sign an extension during training camp?

Ovechkin is entering the final year of his 13-year, $124 million contract and is expected to engage in talks with General Manager Brian MacLellan during camp. The Capitals’ longtime captain has made it clear he intends to stay in Washington for the foreseeable future, and the team has expressed similar interests. Ovechkin told a Russian news outlet in the offseason that he could see himself signing anywhere from a two- to five-year extension.

Backstrom, an integral part of the organization, signed a five-year, $46 million contract extension last year. Backstrom negotiated his new deal without an agent, and Ovechkin will do the same.