What to watch for when Washington visits the Eagles
Needing a win to clinch the NFC East title and its first playoff berth since 2015, the Washington Football Team should get some much-needed reinforcements on offense for the regular season finale.
Quarterback Alex Smith, who missed Washington’s last two games with a calf injury, is expected to start, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin also intends to play after sitting out last week’s loss to the Carolina Panthers with a high-ankle sprain. They should provide a boost for a unit that has managed three touchdowns over the past three games.
The Eagles, who have nothing but pride to play for after being eliminated from postseason contention with last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, will be without some of their best players. Philadelphia ruled 10 players out for Sunday’s game, including running back Miles Sanders, tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox.
Washington’s offense has scored more than 27 points exactly once this season, but it could be primed for another breakout performance like it had on Thanksgiving, as the Eagles have allowed 70 points in their last two games.
Philadelphia’s best hope to spoil Washington’s playoff hopes is rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will be making his fourth straight start. Hurts has only completed 55 percent of his passes as a starter, but Washington has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season and the former Oklahoma star fits that mold. Hurts has rushed for 238 yards while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games.