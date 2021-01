Needing a win to clinch the NFC East title and its first playoff berth since 2015, the Washington Football Team should get some much-needed reinforcements on offense for the regular season finale.

Quarterback Alex Smith, who missed Washington’s last two games with a calf injury, is expected to start, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin also intends to play after sitting out last week’s loss to the Carolina Panthers with a high-ankle sprain. They should provide a boost for a unit that has managed three touchdowns over the past three games.

The Eagles, who have nothing but pride to play for after being eliminated from postseason contention with last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, will be without some of their best players. Philadelphia ruled 10 players out for Sunday’s game, including running back Miles Sanders, tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox.

Washington’s offense has scored more than 27 points exactly once this season, but it could be primed for another breakout performance like it had on Thanksgiving, as the Eagles have allowed 70 points in their last two games.