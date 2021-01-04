One person familiar with the search — who, like others who interviewed, remained anonymous so as to freely discuss the situation — said the pool of candidates remains substantial as the club weighs new contenders from abroad. United has spoken to at least 20 potential candidates since October.

The process has taken so long, jokes have circulated around the soccer community that United will end up rehiring Ben Olsen, who was sacked this fall after 10 seasons.

United officials said they did not want to comment.

Under normal circumstances, United would want a coach in place by this week. Last year, training camp opened Jan. 18. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, MLS has yet to announce the opening weekend of the season. (Teams are allowed to begin workouts six weeks beforehand.)

The league is targeting mid-March for the openers, but with few jurisdictions allowing fans into stadiums, MLS seems inclined to delay in order to increase game-day revenue.

Commissioner Don Garber said 2020 game-day revenue was down 95 percent. MLS conducted a summer tournament without spectators in the Orlando area, then resumed the regular season in home markets in August. Playoff games were conducted with few or no fans.

The league has also told the players’ association it will invoke a force majeure clause in the collective bargaining agreement, an act obligating the sides to reopen labor talks amid the financial strains caused by the health crisis. Failure to agree to modifications would prevent the season from proceeding.

From all indications, United’s top domestic-based candidates are MLS assistants Gonzalo Pineda (Seattle) and Pat Noonan (Philadelphia), plus former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas.

Armas was the early front-runner before United’s interest cooled and talks stalled over contract terms, two people close to the situation said. He is also a candidate for the Toronto job, MLSsoccer.com reported.

Jill Ellis, who won two World Cup titles guiding the U.S. women’s national team, remains in the D.C. mix, though neither she nor the club are convinced it’s the right fit, three people said.

Chad Ashton, a longtime D.C. assistant who replaced Olsen, has not been ruled out but is considered a long shot.

United has interviewed Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell, but names of other international candidates under serious consideration have not surfaced.

Early interviews were conducted by General Manager Dave Kasper, technical director Stewart Mairs and chief strategy officer Sam Porter. Chairmen Jason Levien and Stephen Kaplan joined the later conversations.

Olsen is also in the loop, to some extent. Under contract through 2021, he is slated to join the front office, unless he lands another coaching job.

“It’s a big decision,” a team official said of the coaching search. “We’re being thorough.”

United went 5-12-6 last season and finished tied for the second-fewest points (21) in the 26-team league. The four-time champions have posted three postseason victories since 2007, none since 2015, and haven’t advanced to the MLS Cup in 17 years.

It’s unclear how much United is willing to spend on a coach. Olsen was in the bottom half of MLS salaries, and league experts say they believe the salaries that United is proposing to domestic candidates is below average.

However, two people familiar with the search said the club is prepared to spend more on an experienced coach.

Three other MLS teams entered the offseason seeking a coach: Atlanta hired Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze in mid-December; the Los Angeles Galaxy is preparing to appoint former Toronto boss Greg Vanney, the Los Angeles Times reported; and Toronto has narrowed its list to three, a person familiar with the search said.

Despite the coaching vacancy, United has continued going about roster decisions, though it has yet to make a major move.

The club is seeking to sign a striker to compete with Ola Kamara for the starting job, two people said. That action diminishes the chances of Venezuela’s Gelmin Rivas returning; United did not exercise his contract option but left open the possibility of re-signing him.

Nineteen players are under contract and negotiations continue with two veterans: defender Chris Odoi-Atsem and midfielder Felipe Martins.

In the MLS reentry draft, United claimed the rights to former Los Angeles FC forward Adrien Perez. The team was due to extent a contract offer by last week. It also signed fullback Jacob Greene, 17, to a homegrown contract.

United still remains shorthanded at the fullback positions and needs a fourth center back.

Michael Edwards, a center back who graduated from the D.C. youth academy in 2019, could return soon from Germany, where he plays for Wolfsburg’s second team, two people familiar with the situation said. His contract expires this summer. United retained his MLS rights.