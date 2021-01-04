The NFL did not respond to a request for comment. The league generally stays out of teams’ coaching decisions about which players to play and when to play them. A person familiar with the NFL’s thinking said Monday morning on whether the league could or would act: “Best we stay away from assumptions.”

But others within the league said they were troubled by the Eagles’ approach during their 20-14 defeat. The outcome clinched the NFC East title for Washington and left the Eagles, at 4-11-1, with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, three spots higher than they would have landed with a victory.

“It was a bad look,” a high-ranking official with one NFL team said. “But I don’t think anything can or should be done.”

Pederson was asked about his next-day thoughts during a video news conference Monday with Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

“Our offensive struggles have not been about one position group or one guy or whatever,” Pederson said. “It’s been a multitude of issues that we’ve had. And again, last night in that game, we were in a situation where we’d failed to score as an offense. … And my plan was to get Nate in the game. Nate’s a guy that is very capable of running our system and executing it [with] an opportunity to pull that game out last night.”

Hurts was making his fourth NFL start since Pederson benched Carson Wentz and went to the rookie. With Wentz on the game-day inactive list, Hurts completed only seven of 20 passes for 72 yards and threw an interception. But he also had two rushing touchdowns and the Eagles trailed, 17-14, when he was pulled. Sudfeld entered the game without about 12½ minutes remaining and promptly committed two turnovers, throwing an interception and losing a fumble.

“It’s just something that it’s not where any of us want to be,” Pederson said Monday. “It’s not where our fans wanted us or expected us to be. It’s definitely not where me or Howie or [team owner Jeffrey Lurie] wanted us to be at this time, sitting here today. We want to be playing in the postseason …. So I’ve got to look at the whole thing, do what’s in the best interests and try to win a game any way possible.”

The division title was on the line and the game had been moved into the “Sunday Night Football” slot with a national TV audience on NBC. The New York Giants would have won the NFC East if Washington had lost the game.

“That didn’t feel right,” a front office executive with another NFL team said. “But a solution [if the NFL were to intervene] could be worse.”

Pederson made other debatable coaching moves during the game, such as opting for a failed fourth-down attempt instead of a short field goal that would have tied the game late in the third quarter.

“Analytics says kick the [field goal], and announcers are blaming analytics for a terrible decision by Doug,” former Eagles and Cleveland Browns executive Joe Banner wrote Sunday night on Twitter. “They don’t seem to realize Eagles want to lose.”

There was a social-media avalanche of criticism during and after the game. Kansas Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote on Twitter: “They are tanking lol.”

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt mentioned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and wrote: “Goodell regularly disciplines for violations of the mantra ‘integrity of the game.’ Discipline here to Eagles?”

Giants players, current and former, made sure to weigh in. Injured running back Saquon Barkley wrote: “Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on …?” Wide receiver Darius Slayton added: “This is sickening.” Eli Manning, the franchise’s former two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, wrote: “This is why we don’t like the Eagles.”

When some were accusing the Miami Dolphins of tanking early last season, Goodell dismissed the allegation and said at an October 2019 owners’ meeting that the NFL had no need for a draft lottery to discourage teams from losing on purpose.

“The good news for us is we don’t see that,” Goodell said then. “I don’t think the league has ever been more competitive than it is today …. The competitiveness of our game is obviously critical.”

Pederson said after the game he did not expect the matter to affect his relationship with his players. But Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce had offered a lengthy play-to-win soliloquy during a video conference with reporters last month.