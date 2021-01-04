“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” a team spokesman said in a statement. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”
A Las Vegas prosecutor who spoke with the Associated Press said Jacobs suffered a cut on his forehead when an air bag deployed in his Acura sports car after he crashed into a tunnel wall at the airport. The prosecutor added that blood was drawn from Jacobs at the detention center to determine his alcohol level.
“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment,” attorneys for Jacobs said Monday in a statement. “We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”
Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said Monday he could share an update that Jacobs was “okay” but otherwise was “not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts.”
In a game that ended in Denver approximately 12 hours before he was detained in Las Vegas, Jacobs ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to help the Raiders earn a 32-31 win. Las Vegas, which had been eliminated the previous week from the AFC playoff race, finished its season at 8-8.
Drafted in the first round in 2019 out of Alabama, Jacobs went over 1,000 rushing yards this year for the second time in as many seasons. He also caught 33 passes for 238 yards this season and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games.