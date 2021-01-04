Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will be sidelined for a week-long quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, people with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Durant, who tested positive in March, was officially listed as out for a home game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. A seven-day absence also would sideline him for games against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nets got off to a strong 2-0 start but enter Tuesday with a 3-4 record. The Athletic first reported Durant would probably be sidelined for a week.

As part of a strict contact tracing program, the NBA’s health and safety protocols require extended quarantines for any players, coaches or team staffers exposed to someone who tests positive. Those rules apply even if a player has tested positive previously. John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and other members of the Houston Rockets faced a similar quarantine period earlier this season.

Durant, 32, has averaged 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists in six games, emerging as an early MVP candidate after missing all of last season with an Achilles’ tendon injury. ESPN reported Durant has registered three recent negative tests for the coronavirus.

“I’m alive,” Durant, who was asymptomatic when he tested positive in March, told The Post in a May interview. “That’s it. That’s all I can tell you. I’m good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. [As a society], we still haven’t figured this whole thing out, but having more information by the day helps.”

Brooklyn also lost Spencer Dinwiddie to a torn ACL in his right knee last week. Dinwiddie had surgery Monday, and the guard is holding out hope the injury won’t be season-ending.