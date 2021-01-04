As part of a strict contact tracing program, the NBA’s health and safety protocols require extended quarantines for any players, coaches or team staffers exposed to someone who tests positive. Those rules apply even if a player has tested positive previously. John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and other members of the Houston Rockets faced a similar quarantine period earlier this season.
Durant, 32, has averaged 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists in six games, emerging as an early MVP candidate after missing all of last season with an Achilles’ tendon injury. ESPN reported Durant has registered three recent negative tests for the coronavirus.
“I’m alive,” Durant, who was asymptomatic when he tested positive in March, told The Post in a May interview. “That’s it. That’s all I can tell you. I’m good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone. [As a society], we still haven’t figured this whole thing out, but having more information by the day helps.”
Brooklyn also lost Spencer Dinwiddie to a torn ACL in his right knee last week. Dinwiddie had surgery Monday, and the guard is holding out hope the injury won’t be season-ending.