Maryland’s 10-point advantage with about 15 minutes remaining disappeared quickly. Five minutes later, the Hoosiers grabbed the lead, and Maryland struggled down the stretch. The Hoosiers shot only 37.3 percent from the field, making only 4 of 22 attempts from three-point range. But Maryland wasn’t much better, shooting 38.5 percent and just 7 for 25 from beyond the arc.

Jackson-Davis entered Monday averaging 20.1 points per game, fifth best in the Big Ten. He missed his first five field goal attempts but began to assert his dominance as the game progressed, finishing with 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting. The sophomore forward sparked the Hoosiers with 17 points in the second half.

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins matched that output with a career-high 22 points, shooting with the confidence Maryland needs from him while also adding 10 rebounds and a pair of assists. But the Terps (6-5, 1-4 Big Ten) couldn’t find a response to Jackson-Davis’s late push, leaving Maryland with yet another conference loss and a daunting slate of games ahead.

Maryland navigated its trip to Assembly Hall without senior guard Darryl Morsell, who had surgery Friday to repair a fractured bone in his face. Morsell suffered the injury last week when the elbow of Michigan guard Franz Wagner hit him in the face during the Terps’ loss against the Wolverines. Morsell is expected to be out for one to two weeks, and the Terps still have matchups against No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Illinois on the schedule this week.

Morsell’s absence leaves the Terps without a four-year starter who is the team’s best defender and respected leader. Maryland hasn’t played well defensively in its recent losses, and its effort to improve in that area becomes more difficult without Morsell.

Sophomore guard Hakim Hart started for the third time in his career in Morsell’s place. Hart has taken strides during his second season with the program, highlighted by his career-high 32 points against Saint Peter’s last month. Hart had yet to reach double figures in conference play, but he scored 10 points against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s offense endured a dreadful first half, shooting just 30 percent from the field and missing all nine attempts from three-point range. Beginning about two minutes into the game, the Hoosiers had a stretch in which they missed 11 of 12 shots, a lull that included a five-minute scoring drought. After Indiana’s cold spell, Maryland had grabbed a 10-point lead about nine minutes into the game. The Hoosiers responded with a 12-2 run, but thanks to Wiggins’s strong start to the game, the Terps led 27-21 by halftime.

Indiana lost guard Armaan Franklin with an ankle injury early in the first half. Franklin’s offensive production had surged lately, with the sophomore averaging 18.8 points in Indiana’s previous five games. Unable to return, Franklin sat on the bench with ice on his ankle, watching as his teammates finally found their shooting range. The Hoosiers’ burst started with Rob Phinisee’s three-pointer with about 15 minutes remaining. Soon after, Aljami Durham’s three-pointer capped an 8-0 run and cut Maryland’s lead to two.

Maryland’s James Graham III, a 6-foot-8 forward, made his college debut after arriving on campus a week ago. Graham previously planned to join the team as part of the 2021 recruiting class, but he instead chose to enroll early. He will still have a full four seasons of eligibility remaining after the NCAA’s decision to grant athletes eligibility relief because of how the pandemic has altered sports this season.

Despite limited practice time, Graham played four minutes against the Hoosiers, thrust into action sooner than perhaps expected because of Morsell’s injury. Graham committed a turnover in the second half that led to Jackson-Davis’s dunk in transition, which extended the Hoosiers’ lead to four.