“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”

Six venues will host games: Lucas Oil Stadium, the NFL stadium where the Final Four was to be played; Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers; Hinkle Fieldhouse, the historic arena at Butler University; Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds, a 6,500-seat stadium where the IUPUI basketball teams play; Mackey Arena on Purdue University’s campus in West Lafayette, about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis; and Assembly Hall at Indiana University in Bloomington, about an hour southwest of Indianapolis.

Lucas Oil Stadium will feature two courts, though only one game will be played at a time there. The NCAA said the majority of the games will take place in Indianapolis proper. Teams will practice on multiple courts installed at the Indiana Convention Center.

The NCAA has partnered with a local health provider to administer on-site coronavirus tests. Most of the teams will stay at hotels that are connected to the convention center via skywalks, with each team housed on a dedicated floor. It’s not yet known whether fans will be allowed to attend the games, though a “limited number” of players’ and coaches’ family members will be admitted to the stadiums.

Last month, the NCAA said this year’s entire women’s basketball tournament would be held in one location, likely the San Antonio area. Indianapolis has hosted the men’s Final Four seven times and was scheduled to do so again this season. The 12 other planned sites for the earlier rounds of this year’s tournament will be given a chance to host again in later years, the NCAA has said.

Last season’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled because of the pandemic, which was only just beginning in the United States at the time. This season, hundreds of college basketball games have been postponed or canceled as teams continue to be affected by the virus.

Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14 this year, though the NCAA said that dates for preliminary round games have not yet been finalized. It hopes to play the Final Four games on April 3 and the national championship two days later.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “With the direction of the men’s basketball committee, we are making the most of the circumstances the global pandemic has presented. We’re fortunate to have neighbors and partners in Indianapolis and surrounding communities who not only love the game of basketball as much as anyone else in the country but have a storied history when it comes to staging major sporting events.

“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that. We appreciate the collaboration among the men’s basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”