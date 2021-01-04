“Apparently, that's what everybody wants me to do, is apologize for winning,” Rivera said Monday morning after Washington defeated Philadelphia, 20-14, to clinch the NFC East. “I'm not going to, because you play the game as it's set up. Nobody complained when Pittsburgh did what they did last night against Cleveland. I mean, come on, this is just the way it is. We got in the playoffs. We're 7-9. I’ve been 7-8-1 in the playoffs. I was on an 8-8 team that was in the playoffs. And you don't apologize for getting into the playoffs.

“You apologize for losing in the playoffs, or at least I believe you do. But you don't apologize for getting in.”

After starting the season 1-5, with a young quarterback projected to become the franchise’s future, Washington has completed a turnaround that, even on paper, seems incomprehensible. It played four different quarterbacks, found the most success with the one who returned from a life-threatening leg injury, watched its head coach battle cancer as well as the franchise’s recent history of losing and turmoil, lost veteran starters to injuries, took fliers on unproven players and tested its roster’s depth to find gems for the future.

And there were times over the last few weeks, when even Rivera worried that the injuries and critical losses would knock Washington out of playoff contention — just as it had reached its doorstep.

“I mean, we played two games without our starting quarterback [Alex Smith], without our best wide receiver [Terry McLaurin], without our best running back [Antonio Gibson] healthy, and honestly nobody cared,” Rivera said. “That’s the truth. Nobody cared two weeks ago, and nobody cared a week ago. And so the concern was there. Alex came in and did what we hoped Alex would do, and lo and behold, we got into the playoffs. But yeah, I was concerned, to be honest with you.”

Rivera said his team arrived in Philadelphia “playing with house money,” as few, if anyone, believed at the start of the season it would make it this far. But only “a chance” was needed, he reminded. “Why not us?” he asked.

“It doesn’t surprise me based on the strong personalities that we have on this team, starting with our coaches and then our players,” he said Monday, citing Smith and McLaurin as well as young pass-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat and veterans Ryan Kerrigan and Brandon Scherff among the team’s many positive examples. “ … When you have those kinds of guys that are helping to hold it together, hold guys accountable, hold themselves accountable — that’s big. That’s huge.”

But after his team’s victory Sunday, he painted Washington’s improbable leap in Year 1 of his tutelage as only the first step of many in his vision for a franchise-wide “culture change.”

Waiting atop the next step is Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in football whose career started when many of Washington’s foundational players were mere toddlers. Washington will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC first-round playoff game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., still uncertain about the health of some of its key players.

Smith, who admitted his calf strain worsened throughout Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, was visibly limited in the second half, when he threw two interceptions.

“I think the biggest thing is because we have a system, and the three quarterbacks we have I think are all interchangeable in their abilities,” Rivera said. “ … We’ll have one game plan. These guys will work on it. If Alex can go, Alex will go. If Alex can give us one quarter, two quarters, three, whatever, that’s great. If not, I believe Taylor [Heinicke] will be ready. If something happens, I believe Steven [Montez] will be ready. … Until I get a chance to find out where Alex is, I can’t really predict anything. Whatever the situation is, we’ll play.”

McLaurin played roughly 80 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and caught its first touchdown pass. How much the wear and tear of his playing will affect his high-ankle sprain will be determined throughout the week.

“I’m pretty confident that he’ll be a little further along than he was last week,” he said. “We should have a couple good days of practice, so I do anticipate seeing him out there in a limited role and taking specific reps more so than anything else. We’ll have a plan for Terry as we’ll have for Alex as we’ll have for Antonio Gibson as well.”

Until then, Rivera will not apologize for last Sunday, choosing instead to focus on his team’s next chance, against Brady and the Bucs. Few expected Washington to make it this far, and as Rivera has clung to myriad sayings and mantras, he’s held one especially close.