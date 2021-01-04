The Warriors opened the season with blowout losses to the Nets and Bucks, and they entered Sunday with the NBA’s worst offense, second-worst defense and worst point differential. Their 2-3 start led some critics to wonder why Curry wasn’t taking over more forcefully. Others went further, questioning whether he could carry a bad team.

Curry played with a quiet fury against Portland, like he was trying to prove a point. Afterward, he addressed the negative buzz by invoking “the Michael Jordan meme,” which captured the Chicago Bulls great repeatedly taking exception to slights during ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary.

“I take all that personally,” Curry said. “It’s just an opportunity to assert my will on the game early and try to create some energy and get off on the right foot.”

The 62-point explosion provided ample evidence that Curry was the last person whom critics should blame for the Warriors’ slow start. That should never have been in doubt. It’s everyone besides Curry — from the roster to the coaching staff to the front office — that deserves to face questions if Golden State’s struggles continue.

It’s been a while since Curry went into full superhero mode, as he missed almost all of last season due to injury. Curry’s 62 points eclipsed his previous career-high of 54 points in 2013 and marked the highest total by any player this season. This was Curry’s first 50-point game since October 2018, and his eight three-pointers were the most that he’s hit since April 2019. His teammates could feel it coming early.

“Steph has a tendency at times to f--- around with the basketball,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “There was no f---ing around. He came out and everything was shot or attack.”

Checking back in with seven minutes to play, Curry scored 17 points and dished two assists down the stretch. With a little over a minute remaining, he sidestepped into a deep three-pointer over two defenders. On the very next possession, he raced up the court trailing Green and jump-stopped into a catch-and-shoot bomb in front of Portland’s bench.

Curry celebrated that triple by flying like an airplane down the court, and he was doused with water by teammate Damion Lee during his postgame interview. These were rare moments of fun during a challenging opening two weeks for Golden State.

“I wanted to take him out with 30 seconds left so that the 42 people in the stands could give him a standing ovation,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr joked. “You could see it coming. He’s had little spurts during games where it looked like he was about to break through.”

There’s no question about whether Curry, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and the greatest shooter in league history, can carry a team. After all, his mid-2010s rise transformed the Warriors from a perennial lottery team into a juggernaut. He led the Warriors to five straight Finals, including in 2019, when Durant suffered a leg injury in the second round. Curry’s reputation should be credited with bonus points for adjusting his game and sacrificing fame to team with Durant, and their partnership produced one of the greatest teams of all time in 2017.

“I don’t get frazzled too easily and I’m very confident in who I am as a person,” Curry said. “As a basketball player, there’s not going to be anything you can say about me or to me that’s going to affect that. At the end of the day, that’s how I got here. I’ve got a lot of people in my circle that understand what makes me tick, and how much I enjoy this game.”

Indeed, Curry’s circle relished a victory lap on his behalf. Curry’s brother, Seth Curry of the Philadelphia 76ers, joked, “one down, 60 more to determine a legacy.” Andre Iguodala, Curry’s former teammate, wrote on Twitter, “Stop playing with my guy!!” Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner issued an ultimatum: “I better not ever see no more Steph slander on my [Twitter timeline]. Bro stay shutting people up.”

That Curry finally got the chance to fully unleash his scoring might was a sign that these Warriors are the furthest thing from a superteam. Green missed the first week of the season due to injury, starting wings Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. got off to slow starts and center James Wiseman was thrust into a major role as a rookie.

Kerr has struggled to adapt his movement offense to a less-talented roster, and Curry has faced extra attention as opponents dare Oubre and Wiggins to shoot from outside. Even in their win over Portland, the non-Curry Warriors shot just 5-18 on three-pointers. Oubre is an astonishing 2-30 from outside on the season despite a steady stream of open looks created by Curry.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, who lead the league with a $173 million payroll, have a poor bench, and they lack much in the way of defensive talent beyond Green. While Wiseman is competitive and an eager student, he will show his age on that end all season. Other than Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in November, Golden State’s front office has little to show from its past five drafts.