“I’m a basketball coach. I’m hopeful,” Bennett, when asked about his confidence level of his team being able to play the Demon Deacons, said Monday afternoon during the weekly ACC men’s basketball coaches Zoom call with the media.

The four-time ACC coach of the year indicated the Cavaliers would not have a complete roster if they are able to play Wake Forest, which has played an ACC-low four games. Among those unavailable will be guard Kody Stattmann, who Bennett said is in the process of medical testing for non-virus related complications.

It’s unclear if other players for the 2019 national champions would not be able to play based on contact tracing.

“As of right now we’ll have enough,” Bennett said. “We’ll have enough to play. It’s more staff. It’s some players. If everything stays the way it is, we’ll be good to go, not at full strength of course, but we’re at a spot where if you can get games, we’ve got to try to play them.”

The postponement of the first leg of the Commonwealth Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech marked the fifth such schedule modification for the Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0 ACC) against a high-major opponent this season.

The stretch began with a game against Florida the day after Thanksgiving at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., being scrapped when the Gators reported an outbreak in their locker room. Virginia, then ranked No. 4, instead played San Francisco, losing in an upset, 61-60.

Early last month, Virginia was scheduled to play Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but that showdown was postponed indefinitely when the Cavaliers revealed at least one positive test in their locker room. The Spartans had arrived in Charlottesville the day before when they were notified.

The Cavaliers paused virtually all basketball activity for the next 10 days, although players indicated they were able to use one half of the court at John Paul Jones Arena to shoot during individual sessions. They also received coaching instruction via Zoom.

During that time Virginia also postponed a road game against Wake Forest Dec. 16 and a Dec. 19 game against Villanova set for prime time at Madison Square Garden that would have matched the winners of three of the last four national championships.

The absence of a high-major heavyweight on the schedule before the start of ACC competition resulted in Virginia facing Gonzaga after CBS brought the teams together in Fort Worth, Tex. The top-ranked Bulldogs had a game against No. 2 Baylor postponed for virus-related reasons, allowing Virginia an opening.

Virginia never stood a chance against the Bulldogs in a 98-75 loss before opening its ACC schedule by beating Notre Dame, 66-57, Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Two days later, the Cavaliers announced a positive test to a staff member, and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining yielded another frustrating situation during a season in which teams across the country have missed dozens of practices and at least a handful of games because of the pandemic.

The ACC considered moving the game between Virginia and Virginia Tech to Sunday or Monday but ultimately decided on playing it in late February, according to Hokies Coach Mike Young. Virginia Tech has played nine games this season, tied for second most in the conference.