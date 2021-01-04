With Eagles Coach Doug Pederson treating the regular season finale more like a preseason game, sitting nine starters and turning to his third-string quarterback in the fourth quarter, Washington somehow survived two intercepted passes, a fumbled punt and countless mistakes to muddle to the most improbable division title in team history.

And it seems like the best thing to happen to this franchise in a long, long time.

Rivera was asked the other day how he defined this team, and, for a moment, he paused. People have been asking him all season whether his team has an identity, and he has resisted answering, saying the season was still too young with too many young players he hadn’t been around long enough to understand.

He appeared to do the same thing this time as well, rambling about an NFC East that never ran away from Washington, giving it this rare opening to win the division at 7-9. He said he “appreciated” the way his players never seemed to give up in games despite falling behind early in most of them.

Then he said this: “That, I think, is important: that you’re resilient and you’re going to fight till the end.”

An identity?

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you that other than I think they truly are a resilient bunch,” he said.

And so there was Alex Smith on Sunday night, the Washington quarterback whose career should have been over two years ago after the gruesome snap of his right leg and the 17 surgeries to root out an infection that seemed to make it impossible for him to play again. Smith not only had come back this year but had become the stabilizing leader the team needed, the primary reason for a four-game winning streak, until a calf injury to that right leg kept him out the previous 2½ games.

There was no way Smith was going to miss Sunday’s game, no matter how much his calf hurt. He hardly looked able to move, and after a few minutes the Eagles sensed it. They came hard for Smith, and he appeared trapped. He couldn’t evade the rush. He hurried his throws, sometimes never seeing wide open receivers. An early 10-0 Washington lead turned into a 14-10 deficit.

But nobody has come to embody Rivera’s notion of resilience more than Smith. As the first half wound down and Washington took over on its 45-yard line with 1:24 left after a good punt return, Smith could sense the opportunity. He peddled in motion for a moment, almost willing his leg to loosen, then managed to somehow move enough to lead Washington 55 yards on nine plays, each almost too painful to watch as the rush kept surging toward his legs.

The 14-10 deficit suddenly turned into a 17-10 halftime lead, his most important touchdown drive coming in that vital moment just before the half when such scores are most agonizing for opponents.

And there was Washington’s defense, up against the goal line late in the third quarter after a Smith pass had wobbled high, bouncing off the hands of running back J.D. McKissic and into the arms of Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps at the Washington 15. The three-point lead looked certain to disappear.

Only it didn’t. Only Washington’s defensive line kept elusive Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambling from danger, throwing off-balance, missing his receivers. When Pederson — with nothing to play for and therefore nothing to lose — chose not to kick a field goal on fourth and goal from the 4, the pressure surged again, and Hurts threw too low into the end zone.

This Washington team isn’t good enough to win with beauty. It is far from the Kansas City Chiefs. Everything is ugly. It doesn’t have enough decent players on offense to score big. Aside from defensive end Chase Young and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, it lacks any true stars. Mostly, it has a lot of young players, some hope for the future and a lot of fight. All of that got it to seven wins that were hard to imagine a few weeks ago when it was 2-7.

“House money” is the phrase Rivera has used a lot in recent weeks as Washington dangled between first place and finishing without the postseason. “House money,” as in no one thought this team had any hope of making the playoffs, that the past four months were supposed to be about growth and development and the record wasn’t supposed to be more important than the lessons learned. Winning a division is simply extra.

But it’s one thing to say you are about “house money” and another to really believe it when you stand one victory from the playoffs, especially when the other team is all but begging you to win with the players it puts on the field.

On Sunday night, Washington took that “house money” and limped and stumbled and crawled to the division championship the Eagles left for it to take. And in the Philadelphia mud, it was hard to know whether this was the start of something new and big for a franchise desperate for a new direction or a lucky break in a season in which everyone else gave up.