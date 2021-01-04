The football may be forgotten, but in a vacuum it was no less enthralling than any other season. Alex Smith came back, Tom Brady thrived in Tampa, Bill Belichick collapsed in New England, Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock, the New York Jets let Trevor Lawrence slip through their grasp, Josh Allen became a star, Derrick Henry ran like a monster, and the Kansas City Chiefs operated on a separate plane.

And now, despite coronavirus cases surging inside and outside the league, the NFL will head to the playoffs. Here is what to know.

It was a good season for long-suffering fan bases. The Cleveland Browns would not be the Cleveland Browns if they made it easy on their fans. Even though they took a 24-9 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who used a quarterback tandem of Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph as they rested Ben Roethlisberger, the Browns still needed to stop a two-point conversion in the final two minutes and run out the clock.

They batted away a pass. They fell on an onside kick. On third and one, Baker Mayfield — the 2018 No. 1 draft pick and centerpiece of the Brows’ most recent rebuild — scrambled around the right end and sealed the win. With that, Cleveland felt relief. The Browns had made the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season and won 11 games for the first time since 1994, when Belichick was their coach.

“We were all brought here for a reason,” Mayfield said afterward on CBS. “That’s to reset the standard here. We’re going to enjoy it, because there hasn’t been playoffs here in a while. But there’s a new standard here.”

They weren’t the only team to toss aside years of ineptitude. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. The Washington Football Team, with help from Doug Pederson’s apparent desire to land a higher draft pick, claimed the NFC East and will try to beat Brady and the Bucs for its first playoff win since 2005.

Aaron Rodgers may have sewn up his third MVP award. Five players in NFL history have won at least three MVP awards: Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown. Rodgers may have added his name to the list with a near-flawless season finale.

While the Chiefs wisely rested Patrick Mahomes with nothing to play for, Rodgers clinched the NFC’s top seed for the Green Bay Packers by mincing the Chicago Bears. Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his first 11 passes, and his 12th would have been a long touchdown had it not slipped through the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Rodgers led the NFL in touchdown passes (48), completion percentage (70.9) and quarterback rating (121.7). He won MVP awards in 2011 and 2014. While Mahomes is the best player, Rodgers probably had the best season. He would be worthy of joining one of the league’s most exclusive clubs.

The Philadelphia Eagles tanked. In the NFL’s marquee time slot, at the conclusion of a season made possible by discipline and sacrifice for the greater good, the Eagles disregarded competitive integrity for the benefit of draft position.

Coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts for third-stringer Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 20-14 loss to Washington, ostensibly to evaluate Sudfeld but quite obviously because it gave the Eagles a better chance to lose and therefore secure the sixth draft pick in April.

The decision cost the New York Giants a chance to back into the division title. They do not warrant sympathy — if they wanted to win the division, they should have won more than six games. But the Eagles’ performance raised a thicket of issues. The NFL prides itself on the meaning of every game, regardless of stakes, and with good reason. Teams play only 16 games every year. The physical risks of the sport demand constant respect.

If Pederson comes back next season, how will the locker room regard him? Center Jason Kelce had given an impassioned news conference about the necessity to try every game. But one former player said Pederson surely explained his plan to players ahead of time, because he wouldn’t be so dumb not to. In any event, Sunday night’s game is likely to have lasting reverberations.

Derrick Henry carried the Tennessee Titans to a division title with another monstrous season. The running back position has been devalued, but Henry is an outlier. He rushed 34 times for 250 yards in the Titans’ 41-38 thriller over the Houston Texans, which clinched the AFC South and gave Henry 2,027 yards on the season, fifth most all-time.

The Titans needed every yard — literally. On his final carry, with the score tied following Ryan Tannehill’s perfect 52-yard pass to A.J. Brown, Henry rumbled four yards. With four seconds left, Sam Sloman booted a 37-yard field goal that deflected off the right upright and through. Without Henry’s final lunge, the ball may have bounced the other way.

The wild finish blocked the Indianapolis Colts from winning the division and set up a revenge game in Nashville, where the Baltimore Ravens will travel almost one year after the Titans upended their dream 2019 season. If the Titans don’t improve their run defense and pass protection, it will be a long game for them.

Right when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got rolling, they might have lost Mike Evans. It’s possible no team enters the playoffs playing better than Brady’s. It finished with four consecutive victories after a Week 13 bye, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 44-27, to finish the season a week after it throttled the Detroit Lions, 47-7.

The midseason struggles Brady had in adjusting to Coach Bruce Arians’s offense vanished, and Brady took full advantage of the formidable cast around him. Brady finished with 4,622 passing yards, the fifth-highest total of his career, and 40 touchdowns, his second-best total. Brady amassed those numbers at 43. There is no context for his remarkable season. Entering this season, a quarterback tossed 40 touchdowns in a season 14 times in NFL history. To pull it off at 43 is beyond unprecedented.

But Sunday brought a deflating problem. One play after Evans became the first wide receiver to begin his career with seven 1,000-yard seasons, he suffered a noncontact injury to his left knee while running a route in the end zone. Evans limped off the field after struggling to stand up. The Bucs ruled him out before halftime, and he stood on the sideline with his leg in a brace.

Arians expressed hope the Bucs dodged a serious injury to Evans, but he did not know for sure. Even in a receiving corps with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, Evans is Tampa Bay’s best wide receiver. Few wideouts can match his combination of size and speed. Tampa Bay has depth with Scotty Miller and rookie Tyler Johnson, but if Evans can’t play, Tampa Bay’s postseason ceiling will be lowered.

Tua Tagovailoa has work to do. It would be wrong to make a final judgment on Tagovailoa, whom the Miami Dolphins chose with the fifth pick in April. He is barely a year removed from a career-threatening hip injury, and he did not receive a normal offseason to prepare for the NFL. He could still be great. Right now, as sixth pick Justin Herbert runs away with the offensive rookie of the year award, that ship is far from shore.

Tagovailoa ended his rookie season in dismal fashion. The Dolphins benched him for Ryan Fitzpatrick last week for the second time and then watched their offense transform from stagnant to explosive. Fitzpatrick tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and without the option to turn to him in relief, the Dolphins watched Tagovailoa complete 12 of 19 passes for only 89 yards — 4.7 yards per attempt — in the first half as Miami took a 28-6 deficit into halftime against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins only had to win to make the playoffs. They lost, 56-26, and were knocked out when the Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, as the Dolphins failed to come back even as Buffalo played its reserves.

Tagovailoa was doomed by his refusal to throw deep. The knock on Tagovailoa in the draft, health aside, was that the dominant supporting cast he had at Alabama gave him few opportunities to throw into NFL windows. It’s possible Tagovailoa needs to learn what “open” looks like downfield in the NFL. His talent suggests he can. This year he couldn’t, and it cost the Dolphins a playoff spot.

Kyler Murray’s injury doomed the Arizona Cardinals’ season and saved the Chicago Bears. Maybe the most consequential play of Week 17 happened on the Cardinals’ opening drive, when Murray turned his right ankle trying to get out of a sack. In a win-or-go-home game, the Cardinals turned to backup Chris Streveler, who threw a pick-six to Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill shortly before halftime.

The Rams, who played without injured quarterback Jared Goff, punched their ticket to the playoffs by beating the Cardinals, 18-7, behind backup John Wolford. Murray returned early in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals down 11, and despite a valiant, limping effort, he could not work a miracle.

That saved the Chicago Bears, who sneaked into the playoffs as the seventh seed at 8-8. The Bears’ roller-coaster season limps on. They lost to the Green Bay Packers, 35-16, but still passed the Cardinals based on a tiebreaker. The Cardinals’ once-promising season collapsed as they closed 3-6. The Bears, who get the New Orleans Saints in the first round, benefited.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles are headed toward an ugly divorce. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Wentz will ask the Eagles for a trade because his relationship with Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.” Wentz was a healthy scratch Sunday night against Washington, and he has not played since the Eagles benched him for Hurts in Week 14.

Pederson has been adamant the Eagles still believe in Wentz and want to keep him. ESPN’s report makes it harder to envision that happening, especially considering Pederson’s job appears to be safe only three years removed from a Super Bowl title.