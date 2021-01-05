“We’ve practiced in them for four months now,” Holy Cross Coach Brett Nelson said. “It’s very unusual. This whole pandemic, this whole covid deal that we’re all going through right now is unusual, but honestly, once we got out there, our guys are used to playing with them, so I don’t think it played into the game at all.”

Some players’ masks slipped from their noses, past their lips and down to their chins, as early as the game’s first possession. Nelson called the masks a “nuisance” and said he would not urge his players to wear them during Crusaders home games. But his team must wear them at least twice more on trips to BU.

“It’s really hard to keep your mask up,” Nelson said. “I’ve tried to work out in it. Especially when the mask gets wet, you’re really moving. It’s not like you’re on a treadmill where it’s a steady pace; guys are jumping up and down, they’re getting hit, so it’s almost impossible to keep your mask up the whole game.”

BU won at Holy Cross, 83-76, on Monday in its season opener, which first was delayed when the Patriot League canceled nonconference games, because of the school’s “testing schedule and cadence resulting from the holiday break” in December.

Only BU players wore masks during Monday’s game, when the Terriers overcame a five-point halftime deficit as they looked to build on last season’s conference tournament title. But in Tuesday’s rematch against Holy Cross, which didn’t win a road game as it went 3-29 last season and was picked to finish last in the conference this year, BU was unable to win again.

Players and personnel on both teams had their masks lowered as they huddled during late timeouts. BU Coach Joe Jones held a black marker in his right hand and a whiteboard in his left — as his chin held his red mask below his mouth — when he drew up a play with his team down by one and 13.6 seconds remaining.

He scripted a play for Daman Tate, who drove into the lane and spun but had his floater deflected by Austin Butler of Holy Cross. Butler gathered the ball and was fouled; he made his first free throw but missed the second, and BU secured the rebound and called a timeout with 3.9 seconds to go. But Javante McCoy’s near-half-court heave fell short as time expired.

Playing in a mask initially “irritated” BU’s Jonas Harper, he said, but he adjusted with the Terriers having practiced with them since September.

NCAA guidelines do not require masks on the court, but the women’s basketball teams at BU, DePaul and Creighton have played with them this season. With both teams in masks, the BU women defeated visiting Holy Cross, 76-54, on Monday.

The pandemic compelled the Patriot League to restructure its schedule based on geographic regions. Those changes are manageable for Jones, who is happy to see his players competing on the court — in masks or not.