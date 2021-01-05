“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts to determine the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the Browns said in a written statement.
The Browns said that their special teams coordinator, Mike Priefer, is to serve as the acting head coach, under their contingency plans.
Stefanski would be the second NFL head coach to miss a game this season. Darrell Bevell, the interim head coach of the Detroit Lions, missed a Dec. 26 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he and four of the team’s defensive assistant coaches were placed on five-day quarantines upon being classified as high-risk close contacts.
Stefanski and the other members of the Browns organization who tested positive are subject to 10-day isolation periods, under the treatment protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. They could return to football activities after 10 days if they remain asymptomatic and receive medical clearance.