Donning Vancouver’s blue and green, Holtby had reunited with parts of his past as he looked to move on in the present. And while Holtby was all smiles in British Columbia, his departure left a significant void in Washington.

Defenseman John Carlson and winger T.J. Oshie said Holtby’s absence was felt immediately at training camp. Carlson and Holtby had been teammates in the organization for more than a decade; Holtby was a fourth-round draft pick in 2008, the same year Carlson joined the franchise in the first round.

“It’s definitely weird,” Carlson said. “I think he’s been a constant pretty much my whole career, whether it was in Hershey [of the American Hockey League] or here or in training camps. We’ve had a long run together. ... I do miss him.”

Said Oshie: “Losing a guy like Holts is tough. He’s kind of the backbone of our team for a while. ... I wish him and family all the best. He’s got some old Caps with him, so I’m sure he’ll be just fine.”

Holtby, 31, signed a two-year, $8.6 million contract with Vancouver in October, and the Canucks acquired Schmidt in a trade with Vegas a few days later. Already in Vancouver was Jay Beagle, a longtime Capitals center who signed with the Canucks in 2018, just weeks after Washington claimed the Stanley Cup for the first time. Holtby is slated to split time with Thatcher Demko, a 25-year-old considered the Canucks’ future in goal, during the pandemic-shortened upcoming season.

“You can’t say enough about Holtby with what he has done in the league, and to have two guys like that is exciting,” Canucks Coach Travis Green said Monday during a video conference call with reporters. “... Holtby has a lot of juice left in him, and we’re in a good spot.”

Holtby’s qualities as a friend and teammate aren’t the only things missing in the Capitals’ dressing room. His dependability and stability in net were long staples in Washington, and he was a key member of the team’s run to the Stanley Cup.

But on the ice, Washington has turned to 23-year-old Ilya Samsonov to take over the starting role. He had a standout rookie year last season in 26 games as Holtby’s backup, going 16-6-2 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average. But this will be Samsonov’s first season when he’s projected to be a starting goalie in the NHL.

“I never been first goalie, but I’m ready for next level right now,” he said. “This is an important season for me. I will be ready for start of season.”

Samsonov, who suffered an off-ice injury in his native Russia before the 2020 postseason, confirmed Tuesday that his neck and shoulder were affected. Following a hard rehab regime, he said he feels “much, much better” than he did six months ago.

Instead of returning to Russia for the offseason, Samsonov stayed in Washington with his wife. The Capitals helped him work with a doctor in the District, and he did rehab work up to four times per week.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Samsonov was a “full go” moving forward, and he likes what he has seen from the young Russian so far. Despite the elimination of preseason games this season, Laviolette said he isn’t too concerned about getting a fair evaluation of his No. 1 goalie.

“This isn’t a complete shot in the dark with regard to Samsonov,” Laviolette said. “He played last year; he played well. I think we were waiting to see how he came back from the injury and how he’s looked and his progress there, and I think he’s off to a good start. He was a strong goaltender last year, and we’re hoping he can build off of that.”

Behind Samsonov, there is a battle for the backup job among 24-year-old Vitek Vanecek, who has never played an NHL regular season game; 39-year-old Craig Anderson, who is in training camp on a tryout agreement; and 28-year-old Pheonix Copley, who was Holtby’s backup in 2018-19 but spent last season in the AHL. Amid coronavirus concerns, the NHL is requiring teams to carry at least three goaltenders at all times this season.

“Sammy has been brilliant, I think, when he’s been in net,” Oshie said. “We’ve got a couple of other guys that are going to have a pretty good competition to get that other spot. So I like we’re where at.”