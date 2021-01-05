Smith’s win came in the first-ever virtual Heisman ceremony owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It concluded a Heisman race deemed suspenseful going in and followed Joe Burrow’s landslide of 2019. It hinged upon Smith’s lavish numbers and extravagant talent. The former came in the form of 105 receptions (19 more than anyone else in the sport) for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus a 24.3-yard average on nine punt returns, with one touchdown. The latter came in a Heisman moment at LSU on Dec. 5, with a remarkable leaping catch in the end zone.
The wide receiver from Louisiana’s Tangipahoa Parish already had an all-time highlight when, as a freshman, he raced by a Georgia defender to haul in Tua Tagovailoa’s 41-yard touchdown pass to win the College Football Playoff championship, 26-23, in overtime in Atlanta. He’ll have a chance to score another title Monday when Alabama faces Ohio State for the CFP crown in Miami Gardens, Fla.
His Heisman Trophy arrived 365 days after Jan. 6, 2020, when he wrote on Twitter: “There’s a lot I have left to accomplish as a player and as a student, and I feel that my time is not up at Alabama. I have unfinished business to take care of and the only way to do that is to stay one more year. After praying and talking with my family and Coach [Nick] Saban, I’ve decided that I will return for my senior season.”
Smith beat out Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for the Heisman honor.