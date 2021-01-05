On Tuesday, Eagles running back Miles Sanders bolstered those reports by telling a Philadelphia sports-radio station, “If I’m being honest, nobody liked the decision. Nobody.”

“I don’t know who was the main person behind that decision,” Sanders, who didn’t play in the game because of an injured knee, told WIP. “All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused.”

Immediately after the 20-14 loss that denied the Giants a division title, Pederson addressed speculation that changing quarterbacks was meant to tank the game and help ensure Philadelphia a better draft slot. The fifth-year head coach, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win three years ago, also denied that a directive to bench Hurts came from higher up in the organization.

“Yes, I was coaching to win and, yes, that was my decision solely,” Pederson said. He added that Sudfeld, a former sixth-round pick by Washington who quickly committed a pair of turnovers after entering the game, “deserved an opportunity to get some snaps.”

Pederson doubled down on those assertions in a news conference the next day and suggested that he felt Sudfeld might move the offense better than Hurts. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday that during the game, two unidentified Eagles players “had to be held back” from confronting Pederson over his decision. Center Jason Kelce, who spoke out at length last month against the idea of tanking, was identified by the newspaper and ESPN as an Eagles player who questioned his coach directly about the insertion of Sudfeld.

The Inquirer also described Hurts as being “distraught” about the benching. The rookie quarterback, a second-round pick who last month replaced Carson Wentz as the starter, was shown by NBC cameras while on the bench appearing to say, “It’s not right.”

Pederson, though, has insisted that putting the inexperienced Sudfeld on the field was one of his previously established objectives for the Eagles’ season finale.

“I had a plan all week, and my plan was to go into this football game, number one, to win the football game — bottom line, hands down,” he told WIP on Monday. “But also, we had a number of young players that were playing in this football game and I wanted to see these guys. And Nate, having been here since 2017, [deserved] the opportunity to play, and so I felt at that time to give him the opportunity to play.”

Giants players expressed confusion and disgust with the decision during the game, and their head coach, Joe Judge, offered impassioned, unhappy comments to reporters on Monday.

“To disrespect the effort that everyone put forward to make this season a success for the National Football League, to disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything you can to help those players win,” Judge declared, “we will never do that as long as I’m the head coach of the New York Giants.”

Another Eagles player, rookie safety K’Von Wallace, appeared to share Judge’s mind-set.