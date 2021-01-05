Their options, in no real order, were to intentionally walk Bell, pitch around him or try another arm. Bell’s two shots were from the left side off a right-handed pitcher. The conventional move was to bring in a left-hander. That’s what the coaches chose. Here, though, is where the plan was incomplete.

Those coaches couldn’t have known that Bell, a junior, had started switch-hitting at 5 years old, once his father, Earnest, read about the benefits. And they didn’t know — because no one did — that Bell would be a second-round pick the next spring, become an all-star for the Pittsburgh Pirates, then get traded to the Washington Nationals last month to fill a gaping hole in their offense, contingent on Bell leaving a down season behind.

They just knew Bell was a problem and they had to get him out.

“So he flips to the other side,” Jones recalled. “Hits one to the warning track, and you could have heard a pin drop in that stadium.”

It wasn’t a third home run. The ball died somewhere in the February wind for a long, loud out. But Bell had made the quick counter of walking from one batter’s box to the other. He was only practicing for a career of remaking himself.

‘It was a project’

Kevin Young was in the stands with Pirates management, chatting through an informal interview, when he first saw potential in a cloud of errors and long limbs.

They were all watching a practice at the Arizona Fall League. Young, a Pirates first baseman from 1992 to 1995 and 1997 to 2003, would soon join the team’s staff as a special instructor. The job was to help players transition to first. His immediate focus was shepherding Pedro Álvarez through a switch from third. But Neal Huntington, then the Pirates’ general manager, also pointed out a prospect new to the position.

“And it happened to be Josh Bell,” Young said with a laugh. “Josh was trying to get acclimated at playing first base, and it was — well, it was a project, to say the least. He hadn’t played over there. That’s how our relationship started.”

Bell was a center fielder in high school. The Pirates initially drafted him to play right. But with his 6-foot-4 frame and linebacker’s build, first base made a lot more sense. And after Bell split innings as a rookie in 2016 — 150⅓ at first, 108⅓ in right — Young’s task was to make him “serviceable” in the infield.

That began with an offseason meeting in Irving, Tex., where Bell grew up and spends his winters. Bell’s mother, Myrtle, made jambalaya, and Young met the family over dinner. Then he laid out a four-part plan to nail the basics: getting to the bag on time, positioning his body to receive throws, using proper footwork and knowing how to come off the bag and protect himself from runners.

“Everyone assumes it’s picking balls out of the dirt, making big stretches, and that’s a good first baseman,” Young said. “But none of that matters if you’re not in position. I told Josh that about 70 percent of his issues will be handled by those four steps. Still, when he’s having any trouble on defense, it usually goes back to positioning. It’s always a work in progress.”

They carried those principles from Irving to Bradenton, Fla., for spring training. When Bell was proficient, Young suggested yoga to improve his flexibility. Bell took right to it. He texted Young throughout the season, breaking down a mistake or asking for advice. And while defense is still a work in progress — Bell made 17 errors across the past two seasons; he has had trouble throwing — Young sees an itch to ease concerns with his glove or arm. Josh Harrison has seen that, too.

Harrison, 33, is Bell’s teammate again in Washington. Bell is 28 and, by the Nationals’ math, worth two pitching prospects and around $6 million for 2021. But four years ago, under far different circumstances, Harrison was paired with Bell on the right side of Pittsburgh’s infield. Harrison was the experienced veteran. Bell was rewiring his brain.

In the outfield, Harrison explained, the instinct is to sprint after every ball. At first, on the other hand, there is a split-second calculation to lunge for a grounder or retreat to the bag.

“I kept telling him, ‘Josh, I’ll get it; you just get ready for my throw,’ ” Harrison said. “He initially had a lot of trouble with that. Then there was one game where there was a hit between us, right in no man’s land, and he dropped his head and sprinted to first while I took care of it.

“We make the mistake of assuming guys are fully formed when they get to the majors. Josh is constant improvement.”

‘Let’s just stand up’

Joe DeMarco is the guy players call when they want to tweak their swings. He’s used to them showing up midwinter, once they’ve had a vacation and a few weeks off. Then there’s Bell, who showed up less than two weeks after the 2018 season ended.

“That’s very, very early for anybody,” DeMarco said. “But I think it showed his motivation and drive to not have a disappointing year. He’s a very driven player, and he wants to perform.”

The season before, Bell finished with 12 homers, 31 doubles and a .768 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He struck out less, but his power sagged. He felt there was another gear.

DeMarco, a former coach at UC Irvine, runs Elite Baseball training in Newport Beach, Calif. He connected with Bell through agent Scott Boras, who is based in Orange County, represents Bell and has had DeMarco train his kids. At the start of the winter, Bell spent a few days per week at DeMarco’s facility. But once they got going and DeMarco told Bell what he noticed, the work was constant.

In the minors, he was called “Tinker Bell” because of how often he changed his swing. Some coaches worried he might think himself into the ground. But DeMarco fed into Bell’s thirst for video and discussion. He asked Bell when he last felt great at the plate, and they watched clips of him playing for the Class AAA Indianapolis Indians in 2016. Bell stood taller, and his hands were quicker to the ball. His swing had fewer moving parts.

They had their fix.

“Hey, man, we got a Harley here, and it’s on a kickstand,” DeMarco remembered telling Bell. “Let’s just stand up and let this thing hum, like let her go.”

“We stood him up straight up, and he got naturally back into a better foundation, where he was comfortable and wasn’t as low and wide and extremely open,” DeMarco added. “It didn’t turn into a real swing overhaul. It was just kind of a body-position overhaul.”

That next season, Bell smacked 37 homers, drove in 116 runs and was a first-time all-star. He hit 12 homers and had a .390 batting average in May alone. When DeMarco watches film of that stretch, there is the best version of Bell’s swing: His upper and lower halves are synced, his back foot jams into the dirt, his hands move when his front foot rises, then he’s ready for any pitch.

But while they adjusted, Bell never looked at mechanics in a vacuum. They pulled up video from behind Bell to dissect his swing when the pitchers start their windups, when they separate the ball from their gloves, when they release and when, in bad at-bats, Bell’s positioning is subpar. Each subtle adjustment connected to timing. Next season, he’ll have to do it again.