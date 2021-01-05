Caserio is now on board as the Texans will split the jobs that, in tandem, proved to be too much for O’Brien. He made several questionable roster-construction moves — including the offseason trade of standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals — and coached the team to a record of 0-4 this season before his dismissal. The Texans finished the season Sunday at 4-12.
It’s the NFL’s first GM hiring thus far. The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers continue to look to replace their fired general managers. The Denver Broncos have announced plans to add a GM to work for top football executive John Elway, and the Washington Football Team is expected to hire a general manager to pair with Coach Ron Rivera.
The Texans also interviewed Matt Bazirgan, their director of player personnel; Louis Riddick, the former NFL player, scout and executive who’s now an ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcaster; Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ vice president of football and business administration; and Trent Kirchner, the Seattle Seahawks’ vice president of player personnel.
But they zeroed in on Caserio, who joined the Patriots in 2001 and was with them for all six of their Super Bowl titles, becoming their director of player personnel in 2008. Easterby spent six seasons with the Patriots, beginning in 2013, before joining the Texans in 2019. The Texans tried to pursue Caserio in 2019 but backed down after the Patriots filed a tampering charge with the league.