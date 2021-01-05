1. If Alex Smith starts at quarterback for Washington, can he be more mobile than he was against the Eagles? If he struggles to navigate the pocket again Saturday, it’s unlikely Smith could be effective against Tampa Bay. The defense has one of the league’s better pass rushes even without linebacker Devin White, who likely won’t play while on the covid-19 list. The Bucs hit the quarterback 7.3 times per game this season, tied for second-most in the league, according to Sportradar. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that he is considering rotating Smith with backup Taylor Heinicke, who has good mobility.

2. How does Washington stay balanced? The team is at its best when the run and pass work in tandem, but that might be difficult against the league’s best run defense. Tampa Bay allowed 80.6 rush yards per game this season, nearly 10 yards fewer than the second-best team (Indianapolis, 90.5). This stingy front, led by Ndamukong Suh inside, is trouble for Washington. Since running back Antonio Gibson suffered a toe injury in Week 13, it’s had the league’s third-fewest yards per attempt (3.81).

3. Washington must play complementary football. Sometimes this season, the defense has carried the team, such as against San Francisco. But the sequence just before halftime on Sunday was a good example of what Washington will need Saturday. The defense forced a three-and-out. The punt return unit, which is averaging the league’s fourth-worst yards-per-return rate (4.5), got a jolt from Steven Sims, who went for 20. Then Smith conducted a nine-play, 55-yard drive in a minute to give Washington a lead it never relinquished.

Washington could use cornerback Fabian Moreau more against Tampa Bay’s bigger personnel. The impending free agent sat behind Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby almost all year, but on Sunday, he stepped in for Jimmy Moreland in the slot and played almost as many defensive snaps (35) as he had since Week 2 combined (49). It was a sudden, surprising return for a corner who started in the slot last season but, at 6-foot, 204 pounds, was considered out of position.

Washington might need him against Tampa Bay. The tight ends, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, are at least 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and Leonard Fournette is a powerful running back. Tampa Bay could use its size to create mismatches against Moreland — 5-foot-11, 182 pounds — in coverage and on the ground.

“Fabian just has the misfortune of having a good group of guys around him as well,” Rivera said, explaining the lengthy absence. “You look for opportunities to get a guy out there, and sometimes you go beyond it and you don’t get him out there as much as you’d like. He’s a guy we’d like to play a little bit more.”

Right tackle Morgan Moses said Sunday night that he considered retirement this offseason after the death of his father, “Big Moe,” in April. Moses was close with his father, a constant presence at training camp, and Moses said he sought help with a counselor. He ultimately decided Big Moe would’ve wanted him to play, and now he’s having one of the best years of his career.

Last week, rookie safety Kam Curl said he’d never played in a game of Sunday’s magnitude. His father, Greg, thought the only one in the same ballpark was the Oklahoma state semifinal Kam’s senior year at Muskogee High School. The spotlight didn’t seem to bother Curl, whose excellent press coverage on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz keyed a first-quarter interception.

The play underscored Curl’s remarkable rise from a seventh-round pick out of Arkansas to a key cog in the defense. He first forced his way onto the field in big nickel, stepped in at strong safety after Landon Collins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and then became integral, registering 88 tackles, five quarterback hits, four passes defensed, three interceptions and two sacks in 11 starts. The most remarkable part: He might not have fallen to Washington in the draft if the coronavirus hadn’t canceled his workouts with other teams.

FedEx Field will not have fans in attendance for the playoff game, the team announced Monday. The team cited local coronavirus-related regulations.

A half-hour after the game ended Sunday, defensive end Chase Young reappeared on the field with his phone in hand. He was FaceTiming his mother, Carla. He walked from the tunnel to the Eagles logo at midfield, and he squatted down while surveying the empty stadium.

“I just had to take it in, being a rookie,” he said. “I’ll never get that back. I can never rerun that, so I had to go out there.”