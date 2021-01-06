They arrived with gym bags slung over their backs, jackets on, ear buds in and energy high. They arrived at the first game of the year, finally, after a seemingly endless offseason in which the calming routines of a basketball life were replaced by long periods of uncertainty, isolation and boredom.

“I felt like a caged dog,” junior forward Darrel Johnson said. “Basketball is what I do every day. To not even be able to go out to my local court and play, it was really weird.”

The first game of any season often provides athletes an opportunity to put months of offseason training into practice, to experience tangible results.

But this year, after the offseason was both marred and extended by the coronavirus pandemic, the Pioneers and other programs in Virginia made a tenuous return to organized sports with a newfound understanding of what these games mean to them.

Family time

In the gym, capacity was limited to a small roster of entrants that had been dictated by higher-ups: two teams, coaching staffs, some administrators and the home cheerleaders. All three of the night’s games — freshman, JV and varsity — would be live-streamed for friends and family.

Soon after the JV game ended, those players were quickly ushered out of the gym, and each seat on the distanced bench was sprayed with disinfectant. Wearing a red mask adorned with the Pioneers’ logo, Coach Sherman Rivers looked on as the night’s opponent, the Colgan Sharks, took the court for warmups — masks on, as mandated.

After a few months of limited, outdoor workouts, Rivers had roughly three weeks inside a gym to get his team ready for this season opener. He knew the basketball would be sloppy. It probably would be for weeks. But he was hoping the program’s seven returning players would shorten the learning curve.

In his five years as head coach, Rivers has established a culture of success at the Prince William County school, finishing with more than 20 wins last year for the second time in program history. A former point guard at Potomac (Va.), he starred at William & Mary and played seven years professionally overseas.

A history teacher at Patriot, Rivers was planning the team’s year-end banquet when school shut down in March. He spent much of the spring cooped up with his wife and four sons, who range in age from a college sophomore to a 3-year-old.

“That was definitely interesting,” he said with a laugh. “There was a lot of energy in the house.”

They watched old NBA games and knocked out all of the Marvel movies in order. But everything felt off without the structure and outlet of sports.

“You miss it,” Rivers said. “Because not only did you not have it to participate in, but you couldn’t go watch your kids do it. Sports really drives a lot of the stuff that we do on a day-to-day basis. To not have that was a big change for us as a family.”

Sports and family have always been intertwined for Rivers. At the Colgan game, a walking reminder of that stood at midcourt during warmups, his hands in his pockets and a smile in his eyes. Sherman Rivers Sr. is one of his son’s assistant coaches, and the return of the season meant they could be side by side again.

“He was probably more stir-crazy than anybody,” Rivers said of his father. “He loves being around the kids, and [basketball] is definitely something we’ve been able to bond over since I was 5 years old.”

At the end of warmups, the man the players call “Senior” reminded the Pioneers they must stick to their assigned seats on the bench — one of the many game-day efforts to maintain order and caution. A public address announcer bellowed the starters’ names for the mostly empty gym. When Johnson’s name was called, he gave his teammates high-fives and started to run toward the referees before his coach grabbed him and reminded him that pregame customs had changed. The referees didn’t need or want his handshake.

There are no tipoffs this year in Virginia high school basketball — another safety precaution. So Colgan took the ball off to the side and casually inbounded it. The clock started, and the season began.

Lost time

The Sharks’ opening possession lasted about five seconds before Patriot’s Trey Nelson stole the ball and coasted downcourt for a layup.

Much of the Pioneers’ hopes this season rest on Nelson. The point guard led the team in assists last year and is expected to improve as a scorer in his final high school campaign. This is also his chance to take on the role every high school athlete waits to earn: senior leader.

After a strong junior season, Nelson was fielding interest from Division III programs and hoping a strong offseason could boost his recruitment.

Instead he spent much of the spring and early summer playing at a nearby outdoor court with his brother and dad. They would go to the track at Patriot and he would challenge them to foot races, looking for any outlet for his competitive streak. He would run early in the morning, an activity he used to hate but now finds peaceful.

“It definitely opened my eyes to how grateful I am to the game,” Nelson said. “When I couldn’t play it and I wanted to, it really brought me down.”

His recruitment stalled. In the fall, some Patriot players took part in a fall league and played well. This reignited some interest in Nelson, but not as much as he had hoped. Depending on how this season goes, he might enroll in a prep school for a year to build his profile and get back the months of exposure that he lost.

Against Colgan, Nelson looked like the best player on the court, orchestrating the offense and serving as the front of a physical press. By halftime, the Pioneers led 30-13 and Nelson had 11 points. He looked comfortable as a leader, even when he was on the bench. Anytime his teammates shot a three-pointer, he would rise out of his assigned seat with three fingers in the air, hoping for a chance to celebrate.

These days, he hopes for a lot. Most of all, he hopes for a full season. He and the other seniors warn their younger teammates to be cautious away from the court, to try to limit their exposure to the outside world. Just for a few months, just so they can play. Nelson is grateful the program made it this far, that he’s playing his senior season. But he’s fearful it could be taken away.

“Even one team getting it could ruin the whole thing,” he said. “So we just have to keep safe ourselves and hope everything works out. It was scary to think about losing this season. And it still scares me, because all of this could end.”

Recovery time

Traditional locker rooms are also off-limits this season, so the Pioneers spent halftime in the nearby wrestling room, sitting on stacks of mats as Rivers reviewed the game plan. In the gym, there were fewer than 10 people remaining without the players or cheerleaders present. It was so quiet that the Colgan coach in a nearby hallway could be heard asking his team for more effort.

Patriot’s starters retook the court for the second half, and Johnson, the junior forward who measures 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, stood out as a menacing inside presence.

It takes a certain recklessness to play down low. You must be willing to throw around your body, muscling a mess of opponents for position or possession. For Johnson, this might be the hardest part of transitioning back to basketball this winter.

After sports shut down in the spring, he trained with his father at a nearby elementary school court thankfully untouched by county regulations. Off the court, he looked for new hobbies. He tried gardening for a while, but that didn’t take. He stuck to reading books and shooting hoops.

His AAU team held practices in the summer, but his return to organized basketball was short-lived. After a workout in early July, Johnson felt cramping all over his body and fell to the floor. His parents took him to the hospital, where doctors told him severe dehydration was causing kidney issues. Johnson spent the next month and a half in bed, watching favorite childhood TV shows to lift his spirits.

He was back in time to join the fall league, but the acclimation process was uneasy. After months of being told to keep his distance from everyone and weeks of being told to stay in bed to let his body heal, the physicality of basketball took some getting used to.

“It really crushed me,” Johnson said. “And I was really rusty when I came back, but eventually I got the hang of it.”

Against Colgan, Johnson played without fear. He powered through traffic, boxed out with aggression and crashed the boards. Basketball had been taken away, returned and then taken away again. Now that the game was back in his life, Johnson played it with physicality and joy.

“It can be taken away easily,” Johnson said. “So I’m just thankful for every second, every minute on the court.”

Closing time

The Pioneers won their season opener, 69-26. Nelson led the team with 16 points. It was a dominant performance, one the team can build on — assuming the season continues.

Most Maryland and D.C. public schools are not yet playing; officials deemed it unsafe or impractical to hold competitions as coronavirus cases remained high through fall and into winter. In the months that preceded Patriot’s opener, there were long and complex discussions across the region about the feasibility of all of this.

But you wouldn’t know it as Rivers and his players filed out of the wrestling room, heading to the parking lot with laughter and chatter. This was the moment they had been waiting for. Their uncertain offseason all led up to this. If the coach wanted evidence that his players were committed, here it was: They had faced however many obstacles, waited however long to be here. And on this night, they won.